EU should go to WTO over US subsidies, says lawmaker
1 hour ago
The head of the European Parliament's Trade Committee says he no longer expects a negotiated settlement to the dispute surrounding massive subsidies and tax breaks for US-made products.
The head of the European Parliament's Trade Committee, Bernd Lange, said on Sunday that the bloc should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed by the US Congress in August.
"I don't think that much will change in substance, because the law has already been passed," Lange was quoted as saying by Funke media group.
Macron and US President Joe Biden, however, pledged to work not to let the subsidies spark an even larger trans-Atlantic trade dispute, even though Democratic lawmakers said they have no plans to make changes to the IRA.