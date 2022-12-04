  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden speaks about American manufacturing at a facility in Pennsylvania
The Inflation Reduction Act offers massive subsidies and generous tax breaks for US-made productsImage: Saul Loeb/Getty Images/AFP
BusinessEurope

EU should go to WTO over US subsidies, says lawmaker

1 hour ago

The head of the European Parliament's Trade Committee says he no longer expects a negotiated settlement to the dispute surrounding massive subsidies and tax breaks for US-made products.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KRlK

The head of the European Parliament's Trade Committee, Bernd Lange, said on Sunday that the bloc should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed by the US Congress in August. 

"I don't think that much will change in substance, because the law has already been passed," Lange was quoted as saying by Funke media group.

The $430 billion (€408 billion) US package aims to tackle climate change, lower the costs of medication for the elderly and reduce energy prices, among other things.

But it also offers massive subsidies and generous tax breaks purchasing US-made products.

Only countries that have signed a free trade deal with the United States, like Canada and Mexico, can benefit from the subsidies.

This has triggered concerns in the EU that it may disadvantage European firms — from car companies to makers of green technology.

US Senate passes landmark climate bill

What is the EU's argument?

EU leaders say that €200 billion out of the total package is tied to provisions for domestic US manufacturing that potentially violate WTO rules.

The 27-member bloc says it cannot compete with the US tax breaks, as it is tied by EU state aid.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in Washington for a state visit this week, described the subsidies as "super aggressive" and warned that they could "divide the West."

Macron and US President Joe Biden, however, pledged to work not to let the subsidies spark an even larger trans-Atlantic trade dispute, even though Democratic lawmakers said they have no plans to make changes to the IRA.

In Germany, while Economy Minister Robert Habeck called for a "robust" response by Brussels to the new US subsidies, Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned against engaging in a trade war with the US.

Pointing out that the German economy is closely linked to the US market, Lindner said Berlin should "rely on economic diplomacy" to protect its commercial interests.

The German government said this week it was keen to forge an EU-US treaty to eliminate industrial tariffs, which it said would avoid a bidding war on subsidies and protective tariffs.

USA: Tax me now! Patriotic Millionaires

Will the EU step up support for its domestic industry?

US and EU officials are due to address the issue at a meeting next week.

Lange, the Trade Committee chair, believes nothing substantial will come out of these talks. He said the EU should therefore step up its support for European industry.

Meanwhile, the EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, told the newspaper Journal du Dimanche that the US act would create a "competitive imbalance," disadvantaging EU firms.

He called for the creation of a "European sovereignty fund" to support industrial projects in the bloc.

sri/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden speaks about American manufacturing at a facility in Pennsylvania

EU should go to WTO over US subsidies, says lawmaker

Business1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man in a room with multiple sewing machines and someone is sewing on one of them

New dress code for the modern African man

New dress code for the modern African man

LifestyleDecember 3, 202205:04 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men pour out ballots in Bangladesh

Bangladesh ruling party dominance prompts democracy concerns

Bangladesh ruling party dominance prompts democracy concerns

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deputies sit in the Bundestag, though many chairs are left empty

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

PoliticsDecember 2, 202202:13 min
More from Germany

Europe

Street, building ahead, flanked by trees, a bit of snow on the ground

Ukraine: Winter in a country beset by war

Ukraine: Winter in a country beset by war

Politics12 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

Red lava glows hot against the black volcanic rock as Mauna Loa spews in November

Mauna Loa lava shows no signs of letting up

Mauna Loa lava shows no signs of letting up

Nature and Environment20 hours ago02:16 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage