EU probes Facebook, Instagram over election disinformation

The European Union has launched an investigation into Facebook and Instagram amid concerns they are failing to curb online disinformation. The probe relates to the handling of political advertising ahead of EU elections.

The European Commission on Tuesday announced that it was investigating Meta's handling of political advertising on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in the run-up to June's European elections.

The EU is particularly wary about Russian attempts to manipulate public opinion and undermine democracy.

What are the suspicions?

The Commission said it suspected the moderation of adverts by Meta was "insufficient." It noted that a proliferation of paid spots in such conditions could damage "electoral processes and fundamental rights, including consumer protection rights."

EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said the probe sought "to make sure that effective actions are taken in particular to prevent that Instagram's and Facebook's vulnerabilities are exploited by foreign interference."

"We suspect that Meta's moderation is insufficient, that it lacks transparency of advertisements and content moderation procedures," commission executive vice president Margrethe Vestager said.

Brussels has noted that Meta does not have an "effective" tool in place to monitor the run-up to the European elections from June 6 to 9.

It pointed to Meta's decision to shut down CrowdTangle, a digital tool considered invaluable for tackling online disinformation.

Brussels says the company had five working days to explain how it has mitigated risks posed by its decommissioning of CrowdTangle.

US company Meta has claimed it has "a well-established process for identifying and mitigating risks on our platform."

What rules may have been broken?

The investigation has been launched under the EU's new Digital Services Act. The landmark law cracks down on illegal content online and compels the world's biggest tech companies to do more to protect online users.

The Meta platforms' reach in the 450-million strong European Union has focused Brussels' attention. Both platforms have more than 260 million monthly active users respectively.

Facebook and Instagram are among 23 "very large" platforms that have to comply with the DSA. Those that do not risk fines of up to 6% of a platform's global turnover. In very serious cases, they could even face a ban.

Other platforms that must comply include Amazon, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.

