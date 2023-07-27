  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
TechnologyEurope

EU opens antitrust probe into Microsoft over Teams packaging

23 minutes ago

The EU said it was concerned over Microsoft tying its Teams app to popular Office products, saying that could grant it "a distribution advantage by not giving customers the choice" to opt for other similar apps.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UTMk
Microsoft Teams, whose logo's seen here, is under fire for alleged anticompetitive behavior in the EU
The EU will determine whether Microsoft has breached EU competition rules by tying Teams to other productsImage: Rick Rycroft/AP/picture alliance

European Union regulators Thursday opened an antitrust investigation into concerns that Microsoft's bundling of its Teams app with other Office products was giving it an unfair advantage.

Teams is the company's popular communication and collaborative tool used by thousands of businesses worldwide. The company includes Teams with other popular suites for businesses Office 365 and Microsoft 365. 

The European Commission, the European Union's top competition enforcer, said bundling them may constitute anti-competitive behavior. It said it would carry out an investigation as "matter of priority."

"In particular, the Commission is concerned that Microsoft may grant Teams a distribution advantage by not giving customers the choice on whether or not to include access to that product when they subscribe to their productivity suites and may have limited the interoperability between its productivity suites and competing offerings," the European Commission said in a statement. 

Teams indispensable for businesses

"Remote communication and collaboration tools like Teams have become indispensable for many businesses in Europe. We must therefore ensure that the markets for these products remain competitive," said Margrethe Vestager, the EU antitrust commissioner.

"This is why we are investigating whether Microsoft's tying of its productivity suites with Teams may be in breach of EU competition rules," she added.

Microsoft said in a statement that it respected "the European Commission's work on this case." It added that it would "continue to cooperate with the Commission and remain committed to finding solutions that will address its concerns."

Big Tech's big problems: From China to Silicon Valley

Last week, the German alfaview video conferencing company added its own complaint over Microsoft Teams, arguing that bundling gives the US tech giant an unmatched competitive advantage.

In July 2020, popular workplace communication tool, Slack Technologies, submitted a complaint against Microsoft, alleging that Microsoft illegally tied Teams to its dominant productivity suites.

Microsoft cleared hurdles in the past

In May, the European Commission said they would allow Microsoft to buy the video game company Activision Blizzard in what would give control Microsoft control over popular franchises like "Call of Duty."

It would make Microsoft one of the biggest video game publishers in the world.

Microsoft also has won EU clearance to buy video game company Zenimax and speech recognition company Nuance.

rm/rs (AP, Reuters, AFP) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store, Chelsea, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021.

Google: EU court confirms record €4 billion antitrust fine

Google: EU court confirms record €4 billion antitrust fine

A top European Court said it was largely upholding a record fine against Google that had been imposed by the European Commission in 2018. The penalty is a record amount for an antitrust violation.
TechnologySeptember 14, 2022
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp und Meta

EU accuses Facebook parent Meta of distorting ads market

EU accuses Facebook parent Meta of distorting ads market

The EU's competition watchdog has accused tech giant Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, of breaching antitrust rules. An early analysis says the firm distorted competition in the online classified ads business.
PoliticsDecember 19, 2022
ec.europa.eu
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of the Nigerien security forces attack the headquarters of President Mohamed Bazoum's party in Niamey

Niger coup bid: What we know so far

Politics5 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hannah Ekale with children and grandchildren

Kenyans suffer as Russia exitis Black Sea grain deal

Kenyans suffer as Russia exitis Black Sea grain deal

Food Security22 hours ago03:10 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Buddhist monk lights up a candle outside a temple

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A defused bomb sits on the back of a truck in Berlin

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Society4 hours ago07:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

A screenshot of Michail Saakaschwili talking via video link from a clinic

Mikheil Saakashvili: 'Of course, I feel in danger'

Mikheil Saakashvili: 'Of course, I feel in danger'

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

SoccerJuly 26, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

United States forward Trinity Rodman reacts after missing a shot against the Netherlands

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

Soccer7 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage