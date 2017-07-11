Google: EU court confirms record €4 billion antitrust fine

A top European court on Wednesday ruled that Google imposed "unlawful restrictions" on makers of Android mobile devices so it could consolidate the dominance of its search engine.

The European Commission, the principal enforcer of the European Union's competition rules, levied €4.34 ($​​4.8 billion) against Google over its Android mobile operation system in 2018.

Europe's second-highest court, the General Court, based in Luxembourg, said in the judgement it reduced the fine to €4.125 billion ($4.13 billion) after judges used a different reasoning from the European Commission.

"The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the judges said.

Google challenges EU antitrust fine

In September last year, Google had challenged the European Commission's fine, calling it staggering and inappropriate.

Even though the fine stands reduced, it's still a record amount for antitrust violation.

"In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of €4.125 billion on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission," the judges said.

Google says disappointed over decision

Google said it was disappointed that the "Court did not annul the decision in full."

"Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world," the company added.

Google has racked up more than €8 billion in antitrust fines in three separate investigations stretching back more than decade.

rm/aw (Reuters, AP)