EU lawmakers pass nature restoration bill in razor-thin vote

45 minutes ago

The Nature Restoration Act had become a contentious issue within the European Parliament, but climate activists welcomed the acceptance of the bill. Farmers fear they could lose valuable agricultural land.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TlXH
Deutschland Landwirtschaft Bauer Benjamin Franz
The bill aims to restore degraded ecosystems by boosting peatlandsImage: Beatrice Christofaro/DW

The European Parliament has accepted a key biodiversity bill that will see the restoration of CO2-storing peatlands but has been criticized by farmers and other opposition groups due to fears they might lose out. 

Testing the EU's global climate credentials, the lawmakers supported the European Commission plan in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions.

Protest action by Belgian agricultural association Boerenbond and European agricultural organisation Copa-Cogeca against the nature restoration law, near the EU headquarters, in Brussels
Prior to the acceptance of the bill, there had been protests by climate activists and farmers on opposing sides of the voteImage: Hatim Kaghat/dpa/Belga/picture alliance

The debate surrounding the law had become an important campaign issue prior to the European elections in June 2024. The makeup of the next European Parliament will influence the priorities of the next European Commission, which is currently led by Ursula von der Leyen. 

The full chamber has had to vote on the bill following the failure of a parliamentary commission to agree on a position priorly. 

What is the Nature Restoration Act about? 

What is the EU's Nature Restoration Law?

The Nature Restoration Act was at the center of the EU's biodiversity strategy, forming part of the bloc's Green Deal approach to boost environmental protection and mitigate the effects of climate change. By boosting forested areas and marine habitats as well as increased connectivity between rivers, degraded ecosystems could be restored. 

The bill will allow for 30% of all former peatlands currently exploited for agriculture to be restored and partially shifted to other use by the end of the decade, a figure rising to 70% by 2050.

But farmers' associations said they fear the widespread loss of valuable agricultural land. Political opposition groups even claimed the bill could endanger food security in the EU.

los/sms (AFP, AP) 
 

Participants of the NATO Summit take their positions to pose for an official family photo before a dinner hosted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the presidential palace
Live

NATO summit: Zelenskyy meets with leaders after rebuff

Politics2 hours ago
Africa

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

Politics19 hours ago
Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

PoliticsJuly 11, 2023
Germany

A stage setting showing bloodied actors in action

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Culture4 hours ago
Europe

Author Milan Kundera in 2010.

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Literature2 hours ago
Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
North America

3 people inside a trailer. One man, wearing a lab coat, addresses man in shorts

The mobile vasectomy clinic

SocietyJuly 11, 202305:38 min
Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press Freedom19 hours ago
