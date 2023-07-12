EU lawmakers pass nature restoration bill in razor-thin vote

The Nature Restoration Act had become a contentious issue within the European Parliament, but climate activists welcomed the acceptance of the bill. Farmers fear they could lose valuable agricultural land.

The European Parliament has accepted a key biodiversity bill that will see the restoration of CO2-storing peatlands but has been criticized by farmers and other opposition groups due to fears they might lose out.

Testing the EU's global climate credentials, the lawmakers supported the European Commission plan in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions.

Prior to the acceptance of the bill, there had been protests by climate activists and farmers on opposing sides of the vote Image: Hatim Kaghat/dpa/Belga/picture alliance

The debate surrounding the law had become an important campaign issue prior to the European elections in June 2024. The makeup of the next European Parliament will influence the priorities of the next European Commission, which is currently led by Ursula von der Leyen.

The full chamber has had to vote on the bill following the failure of a parliamentary commission to agree on a position priorly.

What is the Nature Restoration Act about?

The Nature Restoration Act was at the center of the EU's biodiversity strategy, forming part of the bloc's Green Deal approach to boost environmental protection and mitigate the effects of climate change. By boosting forested areas and marine habitats as well as increased connectivity between rivers, degraded ecosystems could be restored.

The bill will allow for 30% of all former peatlands currently exploited for agriculture to be restored and partially shifted to other use by the end of the decade, a figure rising to 70% by 2050.

But farmers' associations said they fear the widespread loss of valuable agricultural land. Political opposition groups even claimed the bill could endanger food security in the EU.

los/sms (AFP, AP)

