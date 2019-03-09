 EU job application process ′discriminatory′: ECJ | News | DW | 26.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU job application process 'discriminatory': ECJ

Europe's top court has ruled that a language requirement for an EU driver job was discriminatory. Spain had challenged a requirement for applications to be submitted in English, French or German.

European Court of Justice, Strasbourg (Imago)

The EU's top court ruled on Tuesday that unequal treatment on the basis of language is not permitted when hiring workers for EU institutions. Spain had challenged a requirement to complete an application form in English, French or German for a job with the European Parliament. 

The ECJ ruling annulled a call for expressions of interest for the driver job, and voided a database of candidates. Applications had been submitted through the European Personnel Selection Office (EPSO) jobs portal. 

The Parliament had justified the language restriction because, it argued, newly hired workers would need to communicate effectively in their daily work, and English, German and French are the institution's most widely-spoken languages.

  • Hitze Sommer 2018 Edersee ausgetrocknet (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2018: 'Heisszeit'

    The term "Heisszeit," or warm age — as opposed to an "ice age," which sounds quite similar in German: "Eiszeit" — was chosen as the Word of the Year 2018, reflecting not only Germany's extreme summer this year, but climate change as as whole.

  • The word Jamaika-Aus backdropped by a Jamaica flag (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2017: 'Jamaika-Aus'

    "Jamaica coalition" refers to the symbolic colors of three parties in German politics: black for the conservative CDU/CSU, yellow for the liberal FDP and green for the Greens. In 2017, coalition talks kept Germany busy for weeks, but then came to an abrupt halt. This was "Jamaika-Aus," or Jamaica Out.

  • Graphics: A piece of paper with the word of the year 2016 postfaktisch (DW)

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2016: 'Postfaktisch'

    During the US presidential election campaign, and after Donald Trump's victory in the Fall of 2016, the word "postfaktisch," or post-factual, came into common usage as it denoted the spread of fake news. Even Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) couldn't abstain from using it. It comes into play when public opinion is formed by emotions and resentments rather than objective facts.

  • Austria Slovenia refugees near Sentilj

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2015: 'Flüchtlinge'

    "Flüchtlinge" — refugees. Undoubtedly, no other issue had a bigger impact in 2015. The closest runner-up was "Je suis Charlie," an expression with which people expressed their solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack against the French satirical journal Charlie Hebdo. Number three was "Grexit," which referred to the possibly impending expulsion of Greece from the Eurozone.

  • Lichtgrenze 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2014: 'Lichtgrenze'

    The winning word in 2014 was "Lichtgrenze," or border of light, which refers to a light installation on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was followed by "Schwarze Null," black zero, describing government efforts to not incur new debts. Another favorite was "Götzseidank," alluding to "Gott sei Dank" (thank God) and the legendary goal of soccer star Mario Götze in Brazil.

  • Germany Merkel and Gabriel Symbolbild Windschatten

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2013: 'GroKo'

    "GroKo" is short for Grosse Koalition, a grand coalition of the CDU/CSU and the SPD. Recalling "Kroko," or crocodile, the word also expresses derision. The runner-up was "Protz-Bischof," or braggy bishop, referring to Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg who came under fire for his prestigious construction projects. The term was followed by "Armutseinwanderung," poverty-driven migration.

  • Rettungsroutine - word of the year

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2012: 'Rettungsroutine'

    "Rettungsroutine," rescue routine, reflected the repetitive efforts to stabilize the European economy. "Kanzlerpräsidentin," chancellor-president, came second: It derided Merkel for acting as neutral as the German president. Third was "Bildungsabwendungsprämie," education-refusal-bonus, derogatorily used for non-working mothers who demand a bonus for not sending their kids to a kindergarten.

  • Symbolic picture frustration at school

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2011: 'Stresstest'

    According to the GfdS, "Stresstest," stress test, so superbly expressed the spirit prevailing in 2011 that it became part of everyday speech. It referred to stress surrounding banks, train stations, governments and nuclear power stations. "Stresstest" was followed by the verb "hebeln," to lever, associated with the expansion of euro saving efforts, as well as "Arabellion," or Arab Spring.

  • Symbolic picture of anger

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2010: 'Wutbürger'

    "Wutbürger," angry citizen, described the impression that political decisions were being made without asking the population first. It was followed by "Stuttgart 21," the heavily criticized reconstruction of Stuttgart's main station, and "Sarrazin-Gen", the gene of Thilo Sarrazin, a politician and author who holds highly controversial views on migrants.

  • Symbolic picture - Abwrackprämie cars at a scrap yard

    From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

    2009: 'Abwrackprämie'

    You got an "Abwrackprämie," a wreck bonus, for turning in your old car to receive a new one at a reduced price. Close favorites were "kriegsähnliche Zustände," war-like conditions, referring to Germany's involvement in peace-keeping missions in Afghanistan. And finally, the "Schweinegrippe," swine flu, turned out to be less dangerous than thought, but continued to stir public hysteria.

    Author: Katharina Abel (ad)


However, the court ruled that differences of treatment based on language are, in principle, not allowed. 

An exception would be permissible if it "meets the actual needs of the service, is proportionate to those needs and is motivated by clear, objective and foreseeable criteria," the court added.

Read more: Gender neutral wording is making German ridiculous, asserts association 

Watch video 03:15

German idioms you really shouldn't take literally

What is the EPSO?

It is the gateway for EU careers. It selects workers for job openings in all EU institutions and agencies, such as the European Parliament, European Commission and the Court of Justice.

The EU institutions rely on EPSO to ensure the best and brightest workers are hired for EU positions. Job applicants must undergo a series of EPSO skills assessments, many of which are only available in English, German and French.

Watch video 00:48

Learn german with DW

kw/rt (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Anglicisms are 'natural,' but language diversity still essential

For International Mother Language Day, a linguistics expert tells DW why language diversity is crucial to tolerance — and why it's just natural that Germans are using more and more English words. (21.02.2019)  

Join Nico and his friends to learn German

German is one of the 10 most difficult languages in the world, according to UNESCO. But DW's new free online language course follows in the footsteps of newcomer Nico Gonzalez to make learning German a lot of fun. (09.10.2017)  

Migrants fail German tests in increasing numbers

The number of migrants and refugees failing Germany's integration and language classes has risen. Germany's migration office has been under fire for the quality of the courses. (22.03.2019)  

10 Learning German

This lesson is all about learning German. Learn how to sign up for a language class and how to pick up grammar and vocabulary. (28.09.2016)  

Gender neutral wording is making German ridiculous, asserts association

Inserting * stars into German words to make them gender neutral amounts to "nonsense," a German language association asserts. Other experts say linguistic equality and removal of patriarchal mindsets remains paramount. (07.03.2019)  

A creative take on 'basic German words'

Martin Widenka's popular @basicgermanwords Instagram account artistically promotes language learning. Here are a few of his colorful shots of terms that make up the German language. (27.09.2017)  

From 'Heisszeit' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2009-2018

"Heisszeit," or warm age, is the word of the year 2018. Which terms were honored, ridiculed or lampooned in earlier times by the Association for the German Language? (14.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: How to be a polyglot  

Learn german with DW  

German idioms you really shouldn't take literally  

Related content

Migranten arbeiten in Spaniens Landwirtschaft

Spain's 'Sea of Plastic': Where Europe gets its produce, migrants get exploited 09.03.2019

The greenhouses of Almeria grow much of Europe's fruits and vegetables. The region's dark secret: Tens of thousands of migrants are apparently taken advantage of to fill supermarket produce sections.

10. Berliner Läufermeeting 2017 | Daniele Biffi & Dennis Lux

Italian runner fights in court to compete for Germany 06.03.2019

Daniele Biffi is a German athletics champion — despite being an Italian citizen. Stopped in his tracks by a rule change banning non-Germans from competing in national events, he wants the ECJ to help let him run again.

Italien Armut Bettler in Neapel

Italy launches €7 billion 'citizens' income' plan to combat poverty 06.03.2019

Italy's populist government has launched its citizens' income welfare program designed to reduce poverty and unemployment. The scheme helped spark tense budget negotiations with the EU.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  