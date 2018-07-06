 EU governments approve free trade deal with Japan | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 06.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

EU governments approve free trade deal with Japan

European member states have given the go-ahead for a free trade deal with Japan, the world's third-largest economy. Brussels said the agreement was sending "a very powerful signal against protectionism."

Container ship at a port in Tokyo (Reuters/T. Hanai)

EU governments on Friday threw their weight behind a free trade deal with Japan, paving the way for the agreement to be signed next week at a bilateral summit in Brussels.

The deal will be the biggest free trade accord ever signed by the European Union. The agreement will unite around 600 million people, representing about one-third of global trade.

EU officials said the accord would lead to the removal of all but a handful of tariffs between the two sides and aimed to boost economic growth and job creation.

Responding to earlier criticism from consumer protection groups, Brussels insisted the deal would not result in the deregulation and privatization of public services such as water management and waste water treatment.

Bucking the trend?

The deal, which comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is spearheading an "America first" agenda, "sends a very powerful signal against protectionism and for the rules-based international order," an EU official told the DPA news agency on condition of anonymity.

The US had imposed higher tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Washington is now mulling a similar move for the automotive sector, with the EU and Japan to suffer considerably from higher duties on cars.

EU member states also approved the signature of a strategic partnership agreement with Japan to boost cooperation in a range of areas including security, defense against cybercrime, energy and climate change mitigation.

Watch video 01:21
Now live
01:21 mins.

'Let them drink sake'

hg/jd (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Japan and EU reach free trade deal

Tokyo and Brussels have agreed a free trade accord, opening up the EU to Japanese cars and Japan to European cheese. Japan's economy meanwhile has recorderd its longest uninterrupted growth since 1994. (08.12.2017)  

EU, Japan, other US allies ask for tariff exceptions

Countries across the world have urged Washington to exempt them from the steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, with the EU warning it would retaliate if hit. Chinese steelmakers urged Beijing to target US coal. (09.03.2018)  

US tariffs plan for car imports rankles EU, Japan, China

The EU, China and Japan have decried the Trump administration's idea to also heap US tariffs on imported vehicles - on top of steel and aluminum. Washington's "national security" argument is "far-fetched," says Brussels. (24.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Let them drink sake'  

Related content

Cecilia Malmström

Australia and EU eye new trade deal 18.06.2018

The first round in trade negotiations between the EU and Australia has kicked off. As protectionism spreads, Canberra is keen to tie the 28-nation bloc into a deal that would open EU markets to its cheese, wine and meat.

Italien Landwirtschaft Büffel in der Landschaft

Italy threatens to scupper EU-Canada free trade deal 14.06.2018

The new government in Rome is walking in the footsteps of Donald Trump's trade protectionism, as it has threatened to torpedo the CETA trade agreement because it doesn't protect Italy's farmers and their products.

EU-Fahne auf China-Fahne

Sieren's China: Time for a pragmatic EU partnership? 05.07.2018

After China, the EU is now getting a taste of how it feels to be branded an unfair trading partner by the current US president. Nevertheless, Brussels is reluctant to join forces with Beijing, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe

US tariffs on Chinese goods come into effect -Analysts say consumers will bear the brunt  

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  