  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, BelgiumImage: Yves Herman/REUTERS
TechnologyEurope

EU fines Meta €1.2 billion over data transfers to US

16 minutes ago

The record fine came after Meta allegedly breached a previous court ruling, with data transfers that were "repetitive and continuous," said the EU data protection office.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ReWk

European Union regulators on Monday fined Facebook owner Meta a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) over the transfer of EU data to the United States. 

The alleged transfer came as a breach of a previous court ruling. 

It prompted the largest fine "ever" under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), said the European Data Protection Board (EDPB).

Meta's breache is "very serious since it concerns transfers that are systematic, repetitive and continuous," said Andrea Jelinek, the EDPB chair.

"Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the volume of personal data transferred is massive," Jelinek added.

"The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organisations that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences."

Meta said it would appeal the decision.

More to follow...

fb/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

edpb.europa.eu
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wagner group found Yevgeny Prigozhin standing next to his fighters in Bakhmut, Ukraine on May 20, 2023

Ukraine updates: Wagner to leave Bakhmut by June 1

Conflicts4 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

View of Addis Abeba

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureMay 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Law and JusticeMay 20, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Screenshot from the video game 'The Light in the Darkness,' showing a standing man with one arm around the shoulder of a seated woman.

How video games commemorate the Holocaust

How video games commemorate the Holocaust

Culture1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Frankreich Wasser Landwirte

French farmers are fighting over water

French farmers are fighting over water

Nature and Environment2 hours ago05:00 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

BusinessMay 20, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage