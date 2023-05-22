EU fines Meta €1.2 billion over data transfers to US

The record fine came after Meta allegedly breached a previous court ruling, with data transfers that were "repetitive and continuous," said the EU data protection office.

European Union regulators on Monday fined Facebook owner Meta a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) over the transfer of EU data to the United States.

The alleged transfer came as a breach of a previous court ruling.

It prompted the largest fine "ever" under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), said the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) .

Meta's breache is "very serious since it concerns transfers that are systematic, repetitive and continuous," said Andrea Jelinek, the EDPB chair.

"Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the volume of personal data transferred is massive," Jelinek added.

"The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organisations that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences."

Meta said it would appeal the decision.

