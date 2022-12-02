  1. Skip to content
The Permanent Representative of Poland to the European Union Andrzej Sados
Poland's ambassador to the EU said the measure should become official over the weekendImage: Olivier Matthys/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsPoland

EU nations agree to Russian oil price cap

12 minutes ago

Warsaw had been reluctant to back the deal so it could examine an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap below the market price.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KPmH

Poland agreed on Friday to the European Union's deal for a $60 (€57) per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil.

Poland, which was promoting a lower cap, has now withdrawn its objection to the EU proposal and the deal will be made official in the coming days, Warsaw's Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados told reporters.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU Presidency, said in a statement that "ambassadors have just reached an agreement on price cap for Russian seaborne oil.''

The decision must still be officially approved with a written procedure, which is expected to go through.

More to follow...

jsi/jcg (Reuters, AFP)

