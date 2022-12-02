EU nations agree to Russian oil price cap

Warsaw had been reluctant to back the deal so it could examine an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap below the market price.

Poland agreed on Friday to the European Union's deal for a $60 (€57) per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil.

Poland, which was promoting a lower cap, has now withdrawn its objection to the EU proposal and the deal will be made official in the coming days, Warsaw's Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados told reporters.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU Presidency, said in a statement that "ambassadors have just reached an agreement on price cap for Russian seaborne oil.''

The decision must still be officially approved with a written procedure, which is expected to go through.

More to follow...

