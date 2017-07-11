EU court rejects Ryanair lawsuit against airline state aid

Ryanair on Wednesday lost a legal fight in the European Union's second court against state aid being granted to virus-hit rivals Air France and SAS via national schemes.

Judges at the EU's General Court in Luxembourg backed EU competition regulators who had allowed the support under loosened rules.

European Commission state aid rules were loosened at the start of the pandemic, with national governments offering more than 3 trillion euros ($3.65 trillion) in aid to companies across the 27-member bloc.

The General Court was asked to assess a French scheme allowing airlines to defer certain aeronautical taxes, and to rule on Sweden's loan guarantee scheme for airlines.

