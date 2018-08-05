EU confronts member states issuing citizenship for money

The European Commission is calling on EU countries to be more cautious when granting citizenships, according to an interview with Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova published in the German daily Die Welt on Tuesday.

Jourova said an increasing number of EU member states had been issuing citizenship to third-country nationals if they had previously invested large sums of money in their respective countries.

The Commission was "extremely concerned" about the escalation of "golden passports," being offered, the Czech politician said.

Read more: 'Golden visas': EU offers the rich bigger bang for the buck

The newspaper singled out Cyprus, Malta, Greece, Bulgaria, Portugal, Lithuania, Latvia and Hungary as examples of EU states that had handed out a significant number of citizenships to wealthy Russians, Chinese, Africans and Turkish people in exchange for investment.

Jourova insisted member states needed to "quickly adopt" new EU laws on combating money laundering.

Read more: Dual citizenship in Europe: Which rules apply where?