EU backs cuts to CO2 emissions from trucks

EU member states have struck a deal to curb carbon pollution from trucks over the next decade. The bloc already has limits in place for cars, but the new pact is a first for heavy utility vehicles.
The European Union reached a provisional agreement in the early hours of Tuesday morning to cut greenhouse gas emissions from trucks by 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.
If formally approved, the rules would be the first-ever standards governing truck pollution in the bloc.
Heavy trucks are responsible for around 6 percent of the bloc's total CO2 emissions, and they're also currently used to transport some two-thirds of freight across the EU.
There are already standards in place to limit emissions from cars and light vans, which produce around 15 percent of the bloc's emissions.
Read more:Can Europe go carbon neutral by 2050?
Climate targets
EU states are trying to cut down carbon pollution by at least 40 percent by 2030 as part of an effort to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement.
EU Commissioner Arias Canete said implementing truck pollution standards "will help tackle emissions, as well as bring fuel savings to transport operators and cleaner air for all Europeans."
The truck emissions standards tentatively agreed to on Tuesday still need to be endorsed by the European Parliament and Council.
Read more: EU to seek stricter car emissions cut by 2030
nm/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)
DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.
The EU wants to become carbon neutral by 2050. That means abandoning coal, oil and gas completely. But is it possible? Experts say it is, energy won't become more expensive and it will even create more jobs. (13.12.2018)
The global climate agreement is now officially in force. Parties to the treaty will work under this framework to prevent catastrophic global warming. But what's in the Paris Agreement, and can it achieve its goal? (04.11.2016)
The European Union has agreed to emission reduction targets for 2030. But far from fulfilling its duties under the Paris Agreement, environmentalists say Europe has abdicated its role as a climate leader. (22.12.2017)
A day after the UN warned the world was "running out time" on climate change, EU ministers have battled over the extent of emission cuts on carmakers. Germany is concerned more ambitious cuts would be bad for business. (09.10.2018)