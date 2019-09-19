 Ethiopian Jews: Hoping to leave for Israel | Africa | DW | 06.11.2019

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Jews: Hoping to leave for Israel

Thousands of Ethiopian Jews are waiting to emigrate to Israel. They live in difficult conditions in Gondar. Their chances to leave for a new home are compromised by religious and political factors.

Man in keppi and white and blue shawl leading the Jewish prayer (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

A wide, cobblestoned road leads to Gondar's only synagogue. The town in Northern Ethiopia is home to the largest community of Ethiopians who practice Judaism. They call themselves 'Beta Israel'. Every morning, Ashenafi Asefa leads the prayer as worshippers dressed in white find a spot on the wooden benches, a Torah open in their hands.

"Some of us have been here [in Gondar] for more than 25 years," the young religious leader explained. "Some of our relatives are [in Israel] with their families. Now we are the ones left behind in our journey to Israel."

Around 4000 Jews live in Gondar, close to the synagogue and the Israeli Consulate. Many came from rural areas and chose to settle within the community, while waiting to make their way to the Promised Land. The majority has at least one relative in Israel.

'Being alone is very difficult'

Workinesh Akalu is a mother of six. She and her husband moved from the countryside ten years ago. The family didn't feel safe anymore and feared attacks from the non-Jewish community.

Ethiopian women at prayer in a synagogue (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

Beta Israel Jews are not considered Jews by the Israeli authorities

"They burned the crops that we had collected. When this happened, we decided that it's better to leave than to die", she recalled. Her husband's family, including his five brothers, is already in Israel. According to Workinesh, the separation is taking a toll on him. "Especially when his mother left he was very sad. Being alone is very difficult," she said.

The reason why some individuals have to wait years before being allowed to emigrate, if they succeed at all, is unclear to many. According to a 'law of return' all Jews are allowed to move to Israel. But the Beta Israel of Gondar are not officially considered Jews.

In 2015, the Israeli government pledged to reunite all Ethiopians with their families, provided they have first-degree Jewish relatives in Israel. A list of 8000 names, written up in the 1990s, is the basis for the permission. Ethiopians have to formally convert to Judaism upon arrival. "The problem is that some people that are not included in this list have expectations that they are also on [it]. Sometimes they know, sometimes they don't know," explained Raphael Morav, the Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia. "The government's decision is implemented yearly according to the budget available. Two years ago, 1300 [people] benefitted from this decision. Last year, 1000 did."

Not recognized as Jews

Reuniting those remaining in Ethiopia with their families is seen by the Israeli government as a humanitarian gesture, which falls outside the realm of the 'law of return'. "Officially all the Beta Israel Jews have already been repatriated to Israel," the ambassador said.

But in Gondar, the questioning of the community's Judaism spurs frustration. "Some say we are not Jewish. They say we are lying, that we are pretending just to come [to Israel] and that we will make their religion impure," Ashenafi deplored angrily. "But the only one to know if we are Jews or not is the God that created us."

Two Jewish men, an Ethiopian and an Israeli sit over a book (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

Vounteer Nadav from Israel (on the right) helping a Beta Israel student with Hebrew

Nadav Rosenthal is one of the many Israelis who come to Gondar to share their culture's practices. He regrets that religious as well as political issues interfere with the repatriation process. "Families have been torn apart by the very slow process. Mothers live without their children. Some people are here alone because of questions about their Judaism or because of bureaucratic problems. This is a moral issue," the young man said. "In Israel, like in any other part of the world, cultural differences are a struggle. Right now this is especially true for the Ethiopian Jewish community. I believe that bringing all of them to Israel will be the first step to solve this."

Some Ethiopian Jews in Israel are also opposed to new arrivals from their home country. They claim that there are among them missionaries who want to convert Israeli residents to Christianity.

Different obstacles

But despite the struggle and wait, hope is high among those in Gondar who identify as Beta Israel. "My daughter applied for me in Jerusalem. The authorities said it's not my turn yet," said Fentaye Tiruneh, one community member who has been waiting for eight years. The process has to be initiated from Israel, but it's not clear who gets priority.

To prepare for a possible aliyah, as the immigration of Jews from the diaspora to Israel is called, many families send their children to a school where they can learn Hebrew and other cultural and historic elements important for their future lives abroad. The school, behind a light blue gate decorated with a David's star, is run by a non-governmental organization.

Man in a rainbow-volored kippa and red t-shirt (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

Yenesew Belachaw rund a Hebrew school for Beta Israel students

Yenesew Belachaw manages the establishment. "If [the children] learn Hebrew, they will integrate and cooperate with the society and support one another," he explained, a multi-colored kippa on the back of his head.

Issues of integration

Despite these efforts, newly arrived Ethiopians often face hardship when trying to settle in. A mandatory integration program, including shelter, is provided upon arrival. Yosef Sintayehu moved to Israel almost 20 years ago and came back to Gondar for a visit. "There are many difficulties, above all the language," he explained, dressed in a black suit and a beige beret. "Especially for older people, integrating into a new culture is difficult."

According to Ambassador Morav, it should take about seven years for the remaining Ethiopians whose names are on the list to emigrate to Israel. "Unless the government decides to allocate the budget to finish everything in one year, which makes sense," he noted. 

As Israel's leaders are struggling to form a new government, no decision has yet been made about the next wave of repatriation. "God said he will disperse and reassemble us”, said Rabbi Ashenafi Asefa. "So [we] will go, although it might take long. But eventually we will go."

  • Crowded scene in front of Harar's old town gates (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    Harar Jugol, the ancient town of the East

    The town of Harar is said to have been founded by Arab immigrants somewhere between the 10th and 13th century. The old town or Harar Jugol, can be accessed through five ancient gates. It is the capital of the country's smallest regional state and home to a majority of Oromos. Located in the east of the country, Harar has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2006.

  • Muslim men pray in an open air mosque (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    A Muslim pilgramage site

    Harar is home to 82 mosques and over 100 shrines. The Grand Jami Mosque is the city's biggest one. About one third of Ethiopians are Muslims – but here, they account for the wide majority.

  • Women pray on the street in front of the mosque (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    A mosque for the women

    The Jami Mosque is the only one where women are allowed to pray in the same building as the men. They enter through this small door on the right of the building, but it is also common to see them pray outside. Most of the mosques in the old town are very small, and are therefore reserved for men.

  • Orthodox Christians dressed in white in front of the church (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    City of peace

    There are two churches within the city's walls, the Medhane Alem church is the only Orthodox one. Residents of Harar are proud that their town welcomes all religions. In 2003, the city received the UNESCO Cities for Peace Prize for the peaceful cohabitation of many ethnic and religious groups. In recent years, however, there has been some tension around land issues and political representation.

  • A door leads in to the tomb of Shekh Abadir. Men are seated on the floor inside (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    Holiness through mysticism

    There is something very mystical about this city of over 120,000 people. One reason for this is the influence of Sufism, a branch of Islam in which the connection to the divine is achieved through rituals and meditation. One of the holiest places in the city is the tomb of Sheikh Abadir, one of the city's founder. Here people sit and chew the narcotic leaf khat for several hours.

  • Hands holding a bundle of khat leaves (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    An important leaf

    While khat was initially used for spiritual purposes, it is now consumed widely in Ethiopia. The region around Harar remains the center of its use and trade. It represents around 70 percent of the region's agricultural income and is chewed by the majority of men and a good number of women. The leaf reduces tiredness and appetite. When chewed on a regular basis, it is highly addictive.

  • A woman stands in front of tailor and his sewing machine (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    Shopping for fabric

    Harar's economy is also boosted by its fabric market. This street is called “makina girgir” because of the sound of sewing machines. It is often packed with women from the rural areas. They bargain for new fabric and then let the tailors – all men – prepare their new colorful dresses or headscarves.

  • Women carrying bundles at a market (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    Every day is market day

    From early morning onwards, Oromo people from surrounding areas come to the city to sell their goods. They often walk for hours with their donkeys to reach the city walls of Harar. The earnings are reinvested into new items such as pots, clothes or meat for their household. The smugglers market, Muslim market, the fresh food market, spice market - Harar lives through these small-scale economies.

  • A woman walks past camels (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

    Bargaining for camels

    About 40km (24.8 miles) from Harar, a famous camel market takes place twice a week. Up to 200 camels are sold within one morning, starting at about €500 ($565) per camel. The traders are usually Somali nomads. The camels are used both for transport and consumption.

    Author: Maria Gerth-Niculescu


Israel approves entry of thousands of Ethopians with Jewish lineage

The Israeli government has approved entry for thousands of Ethiopians claiming to be of Jewish descent. Many of them have been waiting to immigrate to Israel for years. (15.11.2015)  

Ethiopian Jews: Israel's second-class citizens?

Ethiopian Jews have taken to the streets many times, demanding equality before the law in Israel. In 2015 protests took place against discrimination. But do the activists think anything has changed between now and then? (29.09.2018)  

Activists protest killing of Ethiopian Israeli teenager

Solomon Teka, a 19-year-old Israeli of Ethiopian origin, was shot dead by an off-duty police officer in a town near Haifa on Sunday. The teenager's killing stoked accusations of racism and police brutality in Israel. (03.07.2019)  

Harar, Ethiopia's holy Muslim city

Considered as the fourth holiest Muslim city in the world, Harar is the center of Islam in Ethiopia. DW reporter Maria Gerth-Niculescu takes you through the small streets and jam-packed markets of this sacred town. (10.06.2019)  

Israel Architektur Bauhaus in Tel Aviv

The Bauhaus in the Middle East: 'Tel Aviv was an oasis' 19.09.2019

Tel Aviv celebrates 100 years of homegrown Bauhaus-inspired architecture with the opening of the White City Center. Designed for White City residents and visitors, it will help preserve the area's storied architecture.

Josef Schuster Präsident des Zentralrates der Juden in Deutschland

Jewish council slams Nazi-like campaign poster decision 31.07.2019

The council had accused an extreme-right party of propagating hate speech. Almost half of German Jews say they have considered emigrating following a rise in anti-Semitic violence in the country.

Israel Protest von äthiopischen Juden in Tel Aviv

Activists protest killing of Ethiopian Israeli teenager 03.07.2019

Solomon Teka, a 19-year-old Israeli of Ethiopian origin, was shot dead by an off-duty police officer in a town near Haifa on Sunday. The teenager's killing stoked accusations of racism and police brutality in Israel.

