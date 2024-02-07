  1. Skip to content
Ethiopian farmers see value in worm compost

Shewangizaw Wegayehu
July 2, 2024

Farmers in one part of southern Ethiopia are making their own organic compost with the help of earthworms. It's good for the farmers and the wider region. After initial resistance, the practice is catching on fast, bringing positive change.

