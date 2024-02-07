Ethiopian farmers see value in worm compost

Nature and EnvironmentEthiopiaEthiopian farmers see value in worm compostTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentEthiopiaShewangizaw Wegayehu07/02/2024July 2, 2024Farmers in one part of southern Ethiopia are making their own organic compost with the help of earthworms. It's good for the farmers and the wider region. After initial resistance, the practice is catching on fast, bringing positive change.https://p.dw.com/p/4hTjnAdvertisement