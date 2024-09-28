Art.See.Africa: Addis Ababa

In episode 3 of our series, we visit the vibrant capital of Ethiopia. Photographer Nafkot Gebeyehu guides us through Addis Ababa, where a new generation of artists explore tradition, innovation, and a lively nightlife.

Nafkot Gebeyehu and painter Selome Muleta Image: DW

Ethiopia's political history is complex and multifaceted and has been shaped by monarchies and military dictatorships. The country has faced genocide, famine, and civil wars, all of which have left a lasting impact on its people and is often portrayed in the art of local artists. We take a tour through the lively creative scene in Addis Ababa. Photographer Nafkot Gebeyehu introduces us to some of the most talented artists in the city. We meet Selome Muleta, whose paintings vividly capture the female experience. Game designer and architect Bethlehem Anteneh shows us the dynamic, interactive world of game thinking. She is one of the creators of Enter Africa, an app that helps people collaborate across countries in Africa.

Nafkot Gebeyehu and Adiskidan Ambaye Image: DW

We explore an exciting sculpture garden with Tesfahun Kibru, and sculptor Adiskidan Ambaye shares her fascination with wood in her works. She is one of the few female sculptors in Ethiopia. Renowned painter Tadesse Mesfin shows us his latest works, inspired by the women in the markets of Addis.

Nafkot Gebeyehu and painter Tadesse Mesfin Image: DW

In a career spanning more than four decades, Tadesse Mesfin has constantly pushed the boundaries of his genre. We get a glimpse of Addis Ababa’s modern streets through the eyes of photographer Maheder Haileselassie. With over a decade of experience as a documentary photographer, she is showing the modern side of Addis Ababa, much like our own tour host photographer Nafkot Gebeyehu. Through photography, women can now express themselves in ways that previous generations could not.