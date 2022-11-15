Ethiopia: Tigray awaits desperately needed aid

Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan fighters have agreed to immediately allow aid into the Tigray region. It's still uncertain though when it will arrive.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has lifesaving aid supplies all packed up and ready to move by truck and plane into Ethiopia's war-torn northern Tigray region as soon as the government gives approval, it told DW.

While it still hadn't started moving aid on Tuesday morning, ICRC spokesperson for Ethiopia, Jude Fuhnwi, said it was "confidently hopeful that is will start soon."

Other international aid organizations are also waiting to complete the security and clearance process. The World Health Organization said on Monday that it hoped to access people in need "in the coming days," according to AFP news agency.

But there is still no concrete sign of when exactly urgently needed food and medical supplies will start flowing into Tigray.

The region hasn't seen aid deliveries since a truce unraveled in August. But even during the five-month ceasefire, aid only arrived in trickles into Tigray, which plunged into a severe humanitarian crisis following two years of fighting between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and pro-government forces, along with a near blockade of the region.

Roadmap promises aid can flow

A deal reached on Saturday between top commanders from Tigrayan forces and Ethiopia's government agrees to give "unhindered humanitarian access" to Tigray. It also guarantees the safety of aid workers as part of the roadmap for implementing a peace pact signed by both sides on November 2 in Pretoria, South Africa.

Before the humanitarian aid deal was reached, the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said it had started delivering federal aid to Tigray. "Aid is flowing like no other times," national security adviser Redwan Hussein tweeted on Friday, adding that 35 trucks of food and three of medicine had arrived in the city of Shire, east of the regional capital, Mekele. "Flights are allowed," he said.

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission also announced on Friday that "all" humanitarian corridors were open to the country's three conflict-hit regions of Tigray, Amhara, and Afar, according to the state-run Ethiopian News Agency.

However, Fasika Amdeslasie, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Ayder Referral Hospital, the largest and only operating hospital in Tigray, said in an interview with DW from Mekele that no new medicines had been delivered to the clinic as of Tuesday morning.

The disaster commission told DW on Monday it couldn't comment on the aid delivery process, adding it would make a general statement about the situation at the end of the week.

International aid organizations are still waiting for final government approval before they can deliver aid into Tigray Image: Eduardo Soteras/AFP/Getty Images

Hellish hospital situation

Tigray mainly suffers from a lack of medicines, medical supplies, and healthcare staff.

Ayder hospital has become almost empty, Dr. Amdeslasie said, because it has so few resources that it can only treat emergency patients — and even their treatment is "sub-standard."

"We lack intravenous fluids, antibiotics, anesthesia drugs, oxygen," he said, listing what he lacked for surgery. "We have stopped all elective [non-emergency] surgery, even cancer treatment."

Patients whose kidneys have stopped working and need regular dialysis also won't survive, Amdeslasie said, as the hospital has no supplies to continue their treatment.

Of the 90 dialysis patients registered at the beginning of the war, 65 had already died, he said. The 25 remaining "will die in a few days" unless medical supplies arrive beforehand.

Last month, Ayder hospital sent an open letter calling for urgent diabetes supplies in Tigray. The letter said that "not a single vial of insulin nor oral hypoglycemic medications" was available for the region's 26,700 diabetics.

Tigray also lacks antiretroviral drugs for its 40,000 HIV patients and no antibiotics for those infected with tuberculosis. In addition, malaria cases have risen by 80% compared to a year ago.

"In every aspect, it's hell," Amdeslasie said. "It is just a catastrophe."

Ayder hospital is can only treat emergency patients, like this man injured in an air strike Image: REUTERS

Clinics looted and damaged

According to the World Health Organization, more than half of the region's health facilities are closed. And those that are open can't function normally because of extensive looting and damage and the lack of medical supplies.

In the past months, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who comes from Tigray, has been increasingly vocal about the urgency of getting medical aid and food into the region.

During a press conference held last week, before the aid deal was concluded on Saturday, the global health organization called for massive deliveries of food and medicines, lamenting that aid had not been allowed since the November 2 ceasefire deal.

"You can imagine that many people are dying from treatable diseases," Tedros said. "Many people are dying from starvation."

Almost one in every three children under five in Tigray is malnourished.

ICRC's Jude Fuhnwi said the organization's immediate priority is to deliver medical items because the organization has to "save lives before anything else."

"We are prioritizing medicines, war-wounded kits, post-rape kits and first aid-supplies for ambulance services like antibiotics, anesthetics, surgical drugs and materials, gloves," he said.

The two-year conflict has devestated the Tigray region, as well as other parts of Ethiopia Image: Tiksa Negeri /REUTERS

Hanna Demisse in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, contributed to this article.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu