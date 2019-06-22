Ethiopia: Army chief shot during coup attempt, says PM

Ethiopia's army chief of staff was shot, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on television early Sunday.

The condition of army chief Seare Mekonnen is unknown.

Dressed in military fatigues, Abiy made the announcement after the government earlier said it had put down a coup attempt in the autonomous Amhara state.

No details were given about who was behind the coup attempt in the northern state, led by regional president Ambachew Mekonen.

"The coup attempt in Amhara regional state is against the constitution and is intended to scupper the hard won peace of the region," the government said in a statement. "This illegal attempt should be condemned by all Ethiopians and the federal government has full capacity to overpower this armed group."

Residents in the region's capital, Bahir Dar, reported hearing gunshots in the city.

The US embassy issued alerts about gunfire in the country's capital, Addis Adaba, and violence around Bahir Dar.

Internet and media access has reportedly been limited across the country. Internet and cybersecurity monitor group NetBlocks reported nationwide internet access was at 2% of normal levels.

A former army intelligence officer, Abiy took office in April 2018 following three years of protests that forced Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to resign.

He has since implemented economic reforms, opened up political space, prosecuted officials accused of human rights abuses and established relations with neighboring Eritrea.

However, ethnic tensions that were kept in check by the iron-fist of past rulers has lead to deadly violence.

cw/aw (AFP, Reuters)