  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO
Extreme weather
War in Ukraine
ConflictsSweden

Erdogan: Let Turkey in EU if you want Sweden in NATO

29 minutes ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he would be willing to back Sweden's NATO bid after a year of stalling, but now he wants EU membership, too.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TedJ
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a NATO banner
Erdogan is again leveraging the West's needs, publicly weighing NATO and EU membership Image: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, added to the list of demands he wants fulfilled in exchange for finally backing Stockholm's accession to NATO. 

Speaking just hours before meeting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss Sweden's bid to join the military alliance, Erdogan suggested if the EU wanted Sweden in NATO it should let Turkey into the EU

Membership talks between the bloc and Ankara began in 2005, but were put on hold indefinitely in 2016, after years of democratic backsliding, human rights abuses and provocations under Erdogan.

"Almost all the NATO members are EU members," he said, "I now am addressing these countries, which are making Turkey wait for more than 50 years, and I will address them again [at the NATO summit] in Vilnius. First, open the way to Turkey's membership of the European Union, and then we will open it for Sweden, just as we had opened it for Finland."

Erdogan claimed he had "told the same thing" to US President Joe Biden when they spoke by phone Sunday, though a White House readout of the call shows no mention of EU membership for Turkey.

Reacting to news of Ankara's new demands, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaking in Berlin on Monday, said Sweden's NATO membership should not be tied to Turkey's stalled EU membership bid: "Sweden meets all the requirements for NATO membership. The other question is one that is not connected with it. And that is why I do not think it should be seen as a connected issue."

Sweden, Nato and Erdogan's growing list of demands

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson plans to meet with Erdogan on Monday in a last-ditch effort to bridge gaps over Stockholm's desire to join NATO.

Last month, Erdogan repeated frustrations with what he says is Sweden's failure to keep its promise to deal with suspected Kurdish militants allegedly "roaming the streets" of Stockholm. Erdogan says this is hindering Swedish hopes of joining NATO.

"Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction," Erdogan's office quoted the Turkish leader as telling US President Joe Biden in a telephone call on Sunday.

But Sweden's decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to, "hold demonstrations freely praising terrorism nullify those steps," Erdogan said.

DW talks to defence analyst Tomas Jermalavicius about the upcoming NATO summit

Hungary also lukewarm to Sweden membership

Erdogan's stance is being supported by Kremlin-friendly Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The two countries remain the only NATO members still standing in the way of the unanimous ratification needed for Sweden to become the 32nd member of the US-led bloc.

Hungary has strongly signaled it will follow Erdogan's lead and approve Sweden's membership should Turkey give its green light.

The talks between the leaders of Sweden and Turkey will occur on the eve of NATO's fourth summit to be held since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, comes as NATO tries to fend off any possible divisions, with analysts suggesting the Kremlin is using its ties with Turkey to create a rift among Western allies.

The NATO summit looks set to be dominated by how the alliance will see its future relationship with Ukraine, amid repeated calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Kyiv to become a member.

Zelenskyy visits Istanbul, Erdogan backs Ukraine's NATO bid

jsi,js/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Ukrainian and NATO flags

Membership for Ukraine on agenda at NATO talks

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed men guard a boat that was used to carry migrants on an eastern Libyan beach

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

PoliticsJuly 9, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Commuters in Gurugram are seen pushing a car through water reaching their hips.

Heavy rains kill more than a dozen people in northern India

Heavy rains kill more than a dozen people in northern India

Catastrophe18 hours ago01:36 min
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commissioners Jourova (left) und Reynders present their 2023 rule of law reort in Brussels

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of Law24 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

Society46 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

China Peking | Finanzministerin der USA Janet Yellen in China

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage