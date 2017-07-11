Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell requests retrial

Lawyers for disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell formally asked for a retrial late Wednesday.

"Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial," her defense attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim wrote to US District Judge Alison J. Nathan.

Maxwell, a 60-year-old associate of New York financier Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted on five counts of sex trafficking by a New York court in December. She is expected to be sentenced for her crimes in June.

Maxwell lawyers concerned about juror

Maxwell's lawyers have expressed concerns over one of the jurors in the trial. This juror previously told Reuters news agency that he had described his experience of being sexually abused as a child during jury deliberations.

Prosecutors have called on Judge Nathan to investigate the juror's statements. The judge will have until February 2 to answer the retrial request from Maxwell.

US prosecutors have offered to drop two perjury charges against Maxwell for lying in a 2016 disposition in response to the defendant's demand for a retrial.

Maxwell was first charged and arrested by the federal government in July 2020 at her home in the US state of New Hampshire. She holds UK, French and US citizenship.

