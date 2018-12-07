Entire Berlin street bought up by Danish pension fund

Residents of Thiemannstrasse, in the German capital's Neukölln district, are concerned their homes will be turned into luxury apartments. Europe's fifth largest pension fund has been on a spending spree in Germany.
Danish pension fund PFA has bought the entire length of Thiemanstrasse, in Berlin's up-and-coming Neukölln district, the Berliner Morgenpost reported on Saturday.
Some 140 flats — some of which lie in the neighboring Böhmische Strasse — were purchased in the summer from the Frankfurt-based Industria Wohnen, as part of a €1.2 billion ($1.36 billion) property deal.
However, tenants, many of them pensioners, were only informed of the change of ownership last month. Several of them now fear that the pension fund will try to recoup its investment by demanding higher rents, or that the reasonably-priced flats will be turned into luxury apartments as part of the ongoing gentrification of the area.
Read more: German real estate market a hotbed of money laundering, Transparency reports
Seventy-two-year-old Edeltraud Wude, who has lived in Thiemannstrasse since 2011, told the Morgenpostshe couldn't afford to pay a higher rent. She currently spends less than €550 ($625) a month for a 50 square meter apartment. "If it gets more expensive, I'll hang myself," she threatened.
Lifetime tenant, 79-year-old Jürgen Lehmann, lamented that he'd "never find another home like this one."
Politicians skeptical
Social Democrat MP Cansel Kiziltepe is also concerned about PFA's plans: "They want to make profits. Denmark itself has ringfenced its housing market," she told the Berlin-based tabloid BZ.
Read more: German real estate: Renters' woes are speculators' profits
Local politicians now hope to win a legal challenge that could allow a local housing association to secure the properties.
Both streets belong to a local protection area that forbids the conversion of leased flats into condominiums. However, local authorities have increasingly approved conversions from rented to owner-occupied apartments, the Morgenpost reported.
It said the number of conversions had more than quadrupled from 318 in 2012 to 1,448 in 2016.
In the year to May, 14,053 Berlin apartments have had their use converted, the paper added.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Jacopo Mingazzini leads one of Berlin’s largest real estate services companies, Accentro GmbH. He believes Germany needs to become a nation of homeowners, not tenants. Nina Haase and Sumi Somaskanda asked why. (04.08.2017)
Amid intense rivalry in the grocery business, Aldi Nord says it wants to put apartments above some of its supermarkets. Real estate in the German capital is at peak demand, amid high immigration and a lack of new homes. (01.02.2018)
About €30 billion of dubiously-sourced money was funneled into German real estate in 2017. Transparency International is calling for a series of reforms to combat the problem. (07.12.2018)
Germany's cities are facing a crisis: They're just too popular. Living space is getting increasingly tight; property values and rent prices are skyrocketing. But the city of Ulm might just have the solution. (02.04.2018)
Many Protestant churches in Germany have sold property in the last five years, according to a new study. Church administrations are trying to repurpose their empty buildings or are putting them up for sale. (09.03.2018)
An extra 1.5 million apartments and houses must be built in Germany, says Chancellor Angela Merkel. Her commitment to alleviate rental and property price hikes and ease shortages is timed to be fulfilled by 2021. (26.05.2018)