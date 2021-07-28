English words the Germans use wrongly

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A German "Public Viewing" is great fun. An English public viewing? Not so much. Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.
Rachel is on a mission to investigate the idiosyncrasies of daily life in Germany. Every two weeks she explores a new topic from beer to nudity to complicated grammar. This week we're delving back into language.
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life.
