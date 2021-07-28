 English words the Germans use wrongly | Meet the Germans | DW | 10.11.2021

Meet the Germans

English words the Germans use wrongly

A German "Public Viewing" is great fun. An English public viewing? Not so much. Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.

Watch video 02:21

Rachel is on a mission to investigate the idiosyncrasies of daily life in Germany. Every two weeks she explores a new topic  from beer to nudity to complicated grammar. This week we're delving back into language.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, on Instagram or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

