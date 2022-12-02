Elton John to take a final bow at Glastonbury

Veteran performer Elton John is set to perform at UK's Glastonbury Festival, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.

Organizers of the five-day Glastonbury Festival on Friday announced that rock and pop superstar Elton John would be among the headline acts at its 2023 event next June.

The appearance at Worthy Farm in southwest England is set to be John's last-ever concert performance in his native Britain, as he brings to an end his farewell European tour.

John ended the North America leg of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour last month, with the later stages in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe next year. It is set to conclude in Stockholm in July.

'Rocket man' charts homecoming

News of the star's swansong at Glastonbury — which will also be the first time he has played the festival — came from organizer Emily Eavis, whose father started the festival in 1970.

Among the 75-year-old musician's best-known tracks are "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word," "Your Song," and "Rocket Man" — also the title of a 2019 biographical musical film about him.

"It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year," Eavis posted on Twitter.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last-ever tour so we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!"

'A fitting way' to say goodbye

The decades-old music festival draws upwards of 200,000 people to see some of the world's biggest stars.

Previous headliners have included solo artists such as David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as bands ranging from the Rolling Stones and T.Rex to Radiohead, and the Arctic Monkeys.

The "I'm Still Standing" singer said his Glastonbury premiere would be a "fitting way" to say goodbye to his fans at home.

"They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career," he said, also paying tribute to Glastonbury's "genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent".

"I've been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can't wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It's going to be incredibly emotional."

Glastonbury, once famous for showcasing emerging and alternative talent, has attracted some criticism in recent years for placing an emphasis on older, established performers.

