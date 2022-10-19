Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi arrives back in Tehran

Concerns about Elnaz Rekabi's whereabouts grew after she competed without a hijab at an event in South Korea. She later expressed regret for causing "concerns" but Iranian activists feel her statement was coerced.

Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi, who was believed to have gone missing, arrived back in Tehran on Wednesday, according to several media reports.

Videos circulating on social media showed Rekabi receiving a rousing welcome on her return to Tehran.

The 33-year-old athlete took part in the Asian Sport Climbing Championships in South Korea on Sunday, where she did not wear Iran's mandatory headscarf.

The Islamic republic's strict dress code requires a compulsory headscarf for women, which also apply to all female athletes, including while participating overseas.

As the move was seen as a gesture of solidarity with the women-led protests at home, there has been significant worry for her well-being.

The country has been roiled by protests initially sparked by the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on head coverings.

The demonstrations have been one of the strongest challenges to Iran's religious leaders since the 1979 revolution Image: SalamPix/ABACA/picture alliance

Hailed as a 'hero'

According to a stream provided by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), Rekabi wore a bandana over her head during the first discipline of bouldering but switched to only a headband for the next event.

Elnaz Rekabi has been hailed as a "hero" by supporters on social media, who posted images of her with the protest slogan "Woman. Life. Freedom."

She later expressed regret for causing "concerns" in a post on Instagram. She insisted that her appearance without a hijab was "unintentional."

"I firstly apologize for all the concerns I have caused," the statement said. It added that due to the pressing schedule of the events "my hijab unintentionally became problematic."

London-based activist for women's rights Negin Shiraghaiei told DW said Rekabi's statement was coerced by Iranian authorities.

"This has been done under duress," Shiraghaei said.

Maral Karimi, author of a book on the Iranian Green Movement, pointed out that "the authorities have also summoned and arrested her brother, which can only be translated as hostage taking," which Karimi told DW was to force Rekabi to return to Iran.

Women's rights activist analyzes Iranian climber case To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Protests in Iran continue

Meanwhile, the protests in Iran entered their fifth week. More than 100 people, including children, have reportedly been killed in the protests that began last month, according to rights groups.

These demonstrations have been one of the strongest challenges to Iran's religious leaders since the 1979 revolution, with protesters demanding the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

ss/rs (AP, EFE, AFP, Reuters)