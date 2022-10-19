  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
A woman looks at a screen displaying a video of an international climbing competition is Seoul, South Korea, during which Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competes without a hijab
Concerns grew over Rekabi's wellbeing after she competed in a climbing event without a hijabImage: AFP/Getty Images
Human RightsIran

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi arrives back in Tehran

41 minutes ago

Concerns about Elnaz Rekabi's whereabouts grew after she competed without a hijab at an event in South Korea. She later expressed regret for causing "concerns" but Iranian activists feel her statement was coerced.

https://p.dw.com/p/4INAy

Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi, who was believed to have gone missing, arrived back in Tehran on Wednesday, according to several media reports.

Videos circulating on social media showed Rekabi receiving a rousing welcome on her return to Tehran.

The 33-year-old athlete took part in the Asian Sport Climbing Championships in South Korea on Sunday, where she did not wear Iran's mandatory headscarf.

The Islamic republic's strict dress code requires a compulsory headscarf for women, which also apply to all female athletes, including while participating overseas.

As the move was seen as a gesture of solidarity with the women-led protests at home, there has been significant worry for her well-being.

The country has been roiled by protests initially sparked by the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on head coverings.

Iranian demonstrators facing the police durning protest for Jina Mahsa Amini
The demonstrations have been one of the strongest challenges to Iran's religious leaders since the 1979 revolutionImage: SalamPix/ABACA/picture alliance

Hailed as a 'hero'

According to a stream provided by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), Rekabi wore a bandana over her head during the first discipline of bouldering but switched to only a headband for the next event.

Elnaz Rekabi has been hailed as a "hero" by supporters on social media, who posted images of her with the protest slogan "Woman. Life. Freedom."

She later expressed regret for causing "concerns" in a post on Instagram. She insisted that her appearance without a hijab was "unintentional."

"I firstly apologize for all the concerns I have caused," the statement said.  It added that due to the pressing schedule of the events "my hijab unintentionally became problematic."

London-based activist for women's rights Negin Shiraghaiei told DW said Rekabi's statement was coerced by Iranian authorities.

"This has been done under duress," Shiraghaei said.

Maral Karimi, author of a book on the Iranian Green Movement, pointed out that "the authorities have also summoned and arrested her brother, which can only be translated as hostage taking," which Karimi told DW was to force Rekabi to return to Iran.

Women's rights activist analyzes Iranian climber case

Protests in Iran continue

Meanwhile, the protests in Iran entered their fifth week. More than 100 people, including children, have reportedly been killed in the protests that began last month, according to rights groups.

These demonstrations have been one of the strongest challenges to Iran's religious leaders since the 1979 revolution, with protesters demanding the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

ss/rs (AP, EFE, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Krieg | Angriff auf Korobotschkyne

NATO's Stoltenberg: 'We all need to do more' for Ukraine

Conflicts
1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Soldiers with rifles

Federal forces capture key Tigrayan towns in Ethiopia

Federal forces capture key Tigrayan towns in Ethiopia

Conflicts
15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Germany Embassy building in Islamabad

Pakistan students complain about German visa delays

Pakistan students complain about German visa delays

Education
16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kim de l'Horizon with their book 'Blutbuch'.

Nonbinary author wins German Book Prize

Nonbinary author wins German Book Prize

Literature
15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Urmas Reinsalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

'Putin should go to hell'

'Putin should go to hell'

Conflicts
10 hours ago
30:20 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrian refugees pack and load their family belongings with the help of Lebanese security forces in the village of Arsal, Lebanon, on June 28, 2018.

Lebanon's threat to send Syrians home: Fact or fiction?

Lebanon's threat to send Syrians home: Fact or fiction?

Politics
10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Two people stand in a field of solar panels, in an autumn landscape of dried grass and bare trees

North Dakota banks on renewables

North Dakota banks on renewables

Business
14 hours ago
05:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

A street vendor in pink walks past a barricade and burning debris set up by demonstrators

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Catastrophe
18 hours ago
02:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage