Egypt: Sarcophagus remains not those of Alexander the Great

Hopes of finding the remains of Ancient Greek ruler Alexander the Great were lost on Thursday, when archeologists opened a sarcophagus in Alexandria, Egypt. The coffin had been the largest ever found in the Mediterranean city, which had prompted theories and speculation about whether it might be his final resting place.

The 2,000-year-old black granite sealed sarcophagus had been found this month by workers on an apartment building construction site. The large coffin weighed 30 metric tons.

Alexander the Great died in 323 BC in Babylon and his remains have never been found.

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities had previously dismissed the notion that Alexander's remains inside the sarcophagus.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, attended the coffin opening. "We found the bones of three people, in what looks like a family burial... Unfortunately, the mummies inside were not in the best condition and only the bones remain," he said.

The excavation site in Alexandria, where an apartment complex was to be built

Waziri added that some of the remains had disintegrated, due to sewage water from a nearby building that had leaked in through a small crack in one of the sides of the tomb.

The opening of the long-sealed sarcophagus left many in Egypt fearful of the possibility that the act could unleash a 1,000-year curse. But Waziri was undeterred. "We've opened it and, thank God, the world has not fallen into darkness," the Antiquities minister said.

"I was the first to put my whole head inside the sarcophagus... and here I stand before you ... I am fine," he added.

Workers pry open the 30 ton sarcophagus

A flurry of archeological finds

The discovery of the burial vessel in Alexandria is the latest of several archaeological finds this year in Egypt, which include a 4,400-year-old tomb in Giza and an ancient necropolis in Minya, south of Cairo.

On Thursday, archeologists also discovered an ancient pottery manufacturing workshop in the southern province of Aswan, which also dated back to more than 4,000 years.

At the Aswan site, Archaeologists found an ancient pottery manufacturing wheel made of a limestone turntable and a hollow base.

The pottery workshop in Aswan is the oldest in the Old Kingdom, 4th dynasty

Waziri said the discovery was "rare" and helps reveal more about the development of pottery manufacturing and the daily lives of ancient Egyptians during the Old Kingdom, which belongs to the 4th Dynasty, spanning 2613 to 2494 B.C. The Old Kingdom is a time period best-known pyramid building.

Still reeling from the political turmoil that followed the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, Egypt is hoping to revive tourism, once a major economic activity. In recent years, the Antiquities Ministry has focused on ancient discoveries in the hopes that promoting the country's rich history can help the battered tourist industry.

jcg/rc (AFP, reuters)

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians A newly-discovered grave chamber or just empty space? In 2015, French researchers detected a possible void above a descending corridor. But after several instances in recent years of supposedly newly-discovered pyramid chambers that remained unproven, the researchers sought to back the clue up with quantifiable proof. Now it's official: there is indeed a gap within the structure. But is it a chamber?

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians Measuring a mystery In May 2016, scientists set up a device in front of the Cheops Pyramid that can register muon particles, a byproduct of cosmic radiation. Measurements revealed a void at least 30 meters in length (99 feet) within the largest pyramid at Giza.

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians Detectors in the corridor The French and Japanese scientists installed detectors in the Cheops Pyramid's interior passageways as well. Muon particles function like x-rays in a human body but can penetrate hundreds of meters of rock. A small portion are deflected — and the differing quantities of particles passing through the stone allow researchers to draw conclusions about wall thickness.

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians The pyramids of Giza Located on the west bank of the Nile at the edge of the Egyptian desert about 20 kilometers (13 miles) from Cairo's city center, these pyramids are the last surviving ancient wonders of the world — and the largest made by man. They are among the best known and oldest structures of humanity, dating back over 4,500 years.

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians Wonders of antiquity This photo of the sphinx in front of the Cheops Pyramid was made in 1963 before it had been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. That happened in 1979, when the Cheops Pyramid and many others were inducted as part of the complex titled "Memphis and its City of the Dead — the Pyramid Fields from Giza to Dahshur."

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians A desert mystery, now an object of research at the edge of the city Back in 1335, a monk from Lower Saxony named Otto von Nienhusen visited the pyramids of Giza and was able to view the interior of the Cheops Pyramid. In the late 18th century, British and German archaeologists began exploring it. Now there's fresh hope that new scientific methods can reveal tunnels and perhaps even grave chambers. Author: Sabine Peschel



