Egypt: Researcher Patrick Zaki sentenced to 3 years in jail

39 minutes ago

An Egyptian court sentenced rights researcher Patrick Zaki to three years in prison. He has been accused of spreading false information in an article about discrimination of Egypt's Coptic Christian minority.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U5FK
Egyptian Coptic Christian human rights activist Patrick Zaki on the street with his mobile phone
Patrick Zaki was arrested during a visit to Egypt in February 2020 while he was a graduate student in ItalyImage: MOHAMED EL-RAAI/AFP/Getty Images

A court in Egypt on Tuesday sentenced rights researcher Patrick Zaki to three years in prison for "spreading false news," said the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), the human rights organization where Zaki worked.

"He has been arrested now and is being transferred to jail," said EIPR head Hossam Bahgat. According to Bahgat, it was not possible to appeal the verdict.

Zaki was arrested during a visit to Egypt in February 2020 while he was a graduate student at the University of Bologna in Italy.

He served 22 months in pre-trial detention before being released pending the completion of his trial at a state security court in his hometown of Mansoura, 130 kilometers north of Cairo.

Prejudice in Egyptian football

What is Zaki accused of?

Zaki is accused of spreading "false news" in a 2020 article about discrimination faced by Egypt's Coptic Christian minority, who number some 10-15% of Egypt's population of105 million people.

In an interview with DW in 2022, Zaki said the prosecutor disagreed with his article. "He said that there is no discrimination of the Christian minority, that we have equal rights and he closed his argument by asking the judge to give me the maximum penalty without mercy," Zaki said.

The drawn-out case triggered international condemnation, particularly in Italy where he had been studying at Bologna University when he was arrested in 2020.

The charges included not only "spreading false news," but also "harming national security" and "incitement to overthrow the state," among others.

Verdict can strain relations with Italy

Amnesty International's Italian branch called the ruling "a scandalous verdict."  According to rights defenders, Zaki was beaten and tortured with electricity during his detention.

Thousands signed petitions in Italy calling for Zaki's release, and the country's Senate voted to grant him Italian citizenship in 2021.

Relations between Cairo and Rome had previously been strained by the 2016 killing of Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni in Egypt, sparking concerns about academic freedom in the country.

Egypt ranks at the bottom of the Academic Freedom Index, with researchers frequently detained and harassed for their work.

dh/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

