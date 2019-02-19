 Egypt executes 9 people over assassination of chief prosecutor | News | DW | 20.02.2019

News

Egypt executes 9 people over assassination of chief prosecutor

Rights groups said some of accused had been forcibly detained and tortured to confess during their trial. The human rights situation in Egypt has rapidly deteriorated under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Bomb attack on Eyptian chief prosecutor (Getty Images/AFP/Khaled Desouki)

Nine suspected Muslim Brotherhood members convicted for the 2015 assassination of Egypt's top prosecutor have been executed, security sources said Wednesday.

The nine were among 28 who were sentenced to death in 2017 for the central Cairo bombing that killed chief prosecutor Hisham Barakat.

Read more: El-Sissi: Egypt's new strongman 

He was the highest profile figure killed by Islamist militants since the military in 2013 overthrew democratically elected President Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt's highest appeals court upheld the death sentences against the nine accused in November.

Amnesty International earlier in the week had called on the government to halt the executions.

"Some of the defendants said they were forcibly disappeared and tortured to confessing to the crime" during their trial, Amnesty said. "Executing prisoners or convicting people based on confessions extracted through torture is not justice."

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has implemented a severe security crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist militants since the ouster of Morsi.

The coup helped fuel a deadly insurgency in the country.

  • Luxor Massacre, Egypt, Deir el-Bahri, terrorist attack (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. El-Dakhakhny)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    1997 Luxor massacre

    Sixty-two tourists were killed at Egypt's Deir el-Bahri archaeological site in Luxor. Six assailants, thought to have been linked to al-Qaida, disguised themselves as members of the security forces and descended on the temple armed with automatic machine guns and knives. Egyptian tourist police and military forces eventually stopped the attackers, who were either killed or committed suicide.

  • Egypt, terror attack in Hilton Taba Hotel, Sinai (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Nabil)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2004 Sinai bombings

    A series of bomb attacks targeting tourists in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula killed 34 people and injured 171. Most of the casualties were killed after a truck drove into the lobby of the Taba Hilton. Two more bombs went off at campsites some 50 kilometers away, killing a handful of people. Roughly half the casualties were foreigners, including 12 Israelis.

  • Scharm el-Scheikh terrorist attack, Egypt (dpa)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2005 Sharm el-Sheikh attacks

    The attack in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh was carried out on Egypt's Revolution Day and for a decade remained the worst Islamist attack in Egypt's history. A series of bombs planted close to bars and restaurants, as well as by a hotel, killed 88 people and injured 150. The majority of victims were locals, although a number of tourists also died, including 11 British nationals.

  • Egypt, Terror attack in Dahab, Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (AP)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2006 Dahab bombings

    The attack on the the Egyptian resort city of Dahab marked the third consecutive year that tourist resorts had been targeted. A series of blasts in a restaurant, a café and a market killed at least 23 people, most of whom were local, and wounded around 80. Egyptian officials maintain that the attacks were carried out by the Islamist cell known as Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, a forerunner of "IS."

  • Egypt, Metrojet Flight 9268, Sharm el-Sheikh, Islamic State (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Grigoriev)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2015 Metrojet Flight 9268 disaster

    All 224 mostly Russian passengers were killed when Metrojet Flight 9268 suddenly dropped out of the sky over the Egypt's Sinai peninsula, shortly after having taken off from Sharm el-Sheikh international airport. Authorities agree that it appeared a bomb had been snuck on board. The so-called "Islamic State" jihadi group claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Coptic Christians survey Tanta attack, Palm Sunday (Getty Images/AFP/Stringer)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2016 Attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christian minorities

    While Egypt's Coptic Christians have for decades been targeted by Islamists, deadly attacks on Coptic churches have increased dramatically in recent months. At least 102 Egyptian Christians have been killed in four separate attacks since December 2016.

  • Coptic Churches and Al-Rawda Mosque

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2017 Coptic church and Al-Rawda mosque bombings

    On April 9, 2017, the Coptic church faith followers encountered devastating twin blasts in Tanta and Alexandria as they celebrated Palm Sunday, killing 28 and 17 people respectively. On November 24, 2017, a bomb went off outside of Al-Rawda mosque in the city of Al-Arish in the northern Sinai Peninsula, which claimed the lives of more than 300 people and injured 109 others.

    Author: David Martin


cw/aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi takes over chair of African Union

After being suspended from the African Union in 2013, Egypt is seeking to enhance its standing in Africa. Egypt's focus is on security, trade and migration. (10.02.2019)  

Emmanuel Macron pushes for human rights in Egypt

France's president Emmanuel Macron reminded his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that crackdowns on human rights hurt Egypt's image abroad. Macron denied that France sought to sell more weapons to Egypt. (28.01.2019)  

Egypt court sentences 75 to death over Muslim Brotherhood protest

A Cairo court has sentenced 75 people to death over their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest in support of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood. At least 600 people were killed when security forces broke up the protest. (08.09.2018)  

El-Sissi: Egypt's new strongman

Despite coming to power on a wave of popular support, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi appears to have the same aspirations as his autocratic predecessors. DW looks at his swift rise from army chief to two-term president. (02.04.2018)  

Egypt prosecutor Barakat dies after Cairo bomb attack

Egypt's top prosecutor has died after a bomb attack. Hisham Barakat and his bodyguards had been taken to hospital after their car was hit outside a military academy in the Heliopolis neighborhood of the Egyptian capital. (29.06.2015)  

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

The rise of Islamic extremism in and around Egypt since the 1990s has seen a big rise the number of attacks targeting tourists and non-Muslims. DW looks back at some of the most devastating. (14.07.2017)  

