People around the world use the video-sharing app. Now, the leaders of some Western countries are banning TikTok because of fears that it passes user data to China's government.

A ban on TikTok, which is particularly popular with young people, is being discussed in the United States and has already been announced in several other countries.

There is increasing concern in the US and EU that Chinese authorities and intelligence services could use TikTok to collect information from users.

The company has rejected such reports.