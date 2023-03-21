  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Xi in Moscow
TikTok's logo on a mobile phone. Symbolbild
The app currently faces a flurry of bans and restrictionsImage: The Canadian Press/AP/dpa/picture alliance
TechnologyChina

Italy investigates TikTok over 'dangerous content'

17 minutes ago

The Italian probe comes as the Chinese-owned video-sharing app battles growing restrictions in Europe and the US. The Netherlands has become the latest country to take aim at the app.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P20x

Italy's competition watchdog has launched a probe into Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok over what it says is "dangerous content" that the app is failing to remove.

The Italian decision is the latest in a series of bans and restrictions targeting the app in Europe and the US.

It also comes as the Dutch government advised officials not to install the app on their work phones, following in the footsteps of other countries including Britain, Belgium and the US.

Why is TikTok being probed in Italy?

The Italian antitrust authority on Tuesday accused TikTok of breaching its own guidelines by failing to remove content related to suicide, self-harm and poor nutrition.

A recent face-marking challenge, dubbed "French scar," has taken the app by storm. The challenge involves pinching one's face until it bruises.

Does social media make us hate our bodies?

The Italian authority's investigation involves TikTok's Irish unit, which handles its European customer relations. The authority added that police also visited the app's Italian headquarters on Tuesday.

Bans on official phones

The social media giant has in tandem been struck with a series of bans recently.

On Tuesday, the Netherlands "immediately discouraged" central government employees from installing on their business phones apps from countries "with an offensive cyber program against the Netherlands and/or Dutch interests," citing cyber security fears.

Though it did not name TikTok, the memo is widely believed to affect the app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The national intelligence agency AIVD had already added China, alongside Russia, North Korea and Iran, to a list of countries where apps "carry a heightened risk of espionage."

US mulls ban of social media platform TikTok

The British and US governments also took similar measures, alongside the European Commission,the European Union's executive arm. And Britain's public broadcaster, the BBC, recommended that its employees remove the app from their corporate phones.

Also on Tuesday, Norway's youngest government member and Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl made the same recommendation. Mehl's own previous active TikTok use has previously gotten her in trouble with the public.

TikTok's Congress session

The growing pressure comes as the app's CEO Shou Zi Chew prepares to appear before US congressional lawmakers on Thursday. Chew is expected to be grilled about TikTok's privacy and data-security practices, as well as its alleged relationship with the Chinese government.

Addressing TikTok users, whom he estimated at around 150 million in the US alone, Chew said in a TikTok video that the hearing "comes at a pivotal moment" for the company.

"I'll be testifying before Congress this week to share all that we're doing to protect Americans using the app," he said.

Western governments fear the app threatens cybersecurity and data privacy, or could be used to promote pro-Beijing narratives and misinformation.

Why is TikTok so addictive?

No evidence has thus far emerged that the Chinese-owned app has turned over user data to the Chinese government.

However, the app acknowledged last November that some of its China-based employees could access European user data. It admitted a month later that employees had used the data to spy on journalists, in an effort to identify employees who leaked confidential information to the media.

rmt/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Japan PM Kishida offers support to Kyiv

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Asuman Balasalirwa, a Ugandan lawmaker who authored a draconian anti-LGBTQ bill, speaks to DW.

Uganda set to toughen anti-gay legislation

Uganda set to toughen anti-gay legislation

Human Rights4 hours ago03:12 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Sri Lankan baker places bread inside a tray

Sri Lankans struggle to afford food as IMF approves bailout

Sri Lankans struggle to afford food as IMF approves bailout

Society6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A picture from the Metro headquarters in Dusseldorf, Germany

Ukraine labels German wholesaler Metro as 'sponsor of war'

Ukraine labels German wholesaler Metro as 'sponsor of war'

Business11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two black-and-white photos of Georgi Markov (left) attached by paperclips to a faded color photograph of Francesco Gullino (right)

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Crime20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Emirati farmers harvest dates in the Khanou area in Abu Dhabi's Liwa oasis

Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs jointly tackle climate change

Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs jointly tackle climate change

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry holding up her arm at a podium during a press conference in February, 2023.

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

EqualityMarch 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage