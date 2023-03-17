  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
A girl opens the TikTok app on her phone
TikTok has been banned on government-related devices in many countriesImage: Robin Utrecht/picture alliance
PoliticsNew Zealand

New Zealand bans TikTok from lawmakers' phones

13 minutes ago

New Zealand is now the latest country to ban the popular video-sharing app from government-related phones to protect sensitive information.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ooma

New Zealand on Friday banned the short-video sharing app TikTok from devices with access to the country's parliamentary network, citing cybersecurity concerns. The island nation is the latest among several Western countries to ban the app from lawmakers' phones.

The ban will come into effect on March 31.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said the risks related to the app were "not acceptable" in the current environment.

"This decision has been made based on our own experts' analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally," he said.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has already been banned on government-issued devices in Canada, Australia, Britain and the US because of concerns that ByteDance shares sensitive user data with the Chinese government. The European Commission has also instructed employees to remove TikTok from their phones. US President Joe Biden has even threatened a complete ban of the app unless it separates from its parent company. 

Global action against the popular video-sharing app started in India in 2020 when the government banned TikTok as well as over 100 other apps for the entire nation following clashes with China at the border. New Delhi maintained that the ban was to protect the nation's sovereignty and in the interest of national security. Soon after, then-US President Donald Trump called the app out for spying on behalf of the Chinese government.

While TikTok has admitted that its employees in China can access details of foreign accounts, it has denied ever turning over data to the government. It blames fundamental misconceptions and wider geopolitics for the regulators banning the app, stressing the $1.5 billion it has spent on security efforts.

Gonzalez said special arrangements will be made for lawmakers who need the app to perform their duties and that the platform can still be accessed via browsers. 

US mulls ban of social media platform TikTok

mk/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

MiG-29 fighter jet

Poland to transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine within days

Conflicts16 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Climate17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's financial district

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Illustration shows a line chart with an ascendant arrow and a slight brief downward jag

Progress toward the European Green Deal

Progress toward the European Green Deal

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Three men standing at a table holding documents

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage