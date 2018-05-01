 ECJ: EU employers must track working time in detail | News | DW | 14.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

ECJ: EU employers must track working time in detail

Employers in the European Union must implement a system to record time worked daily by their employees, according to a new ECJ ruling. The decision stemmed from a lawsuit in Spain against Deutsche Bank.

A Deutsche Bank ATM in Seville, Spain (picture-alliance/R. Goldmann)

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Tuesday that EU member states must require employers to set up a system that tracks time worked each day by each employee to ensure labor laws are complied with.

"Member States must require employers to set up an objective, reliable and accessible system enabling the duration of time worked each day by each worker to be measured," the court said in its ruling

The court said the implementation of such systems, and particularly what form they must take, is up to the member states.

A German confederation of employers said that the ruling was tantamount to demanding a return to workers punching in and punching out on arrival and departure, calling this impractical given modern working practices, smartphones, home offices and the like.

Spanish trade union and Deutsche Bank

The ruling stems from a lawsuit by the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), a Spanish trade union, against the Spanish subsidiary of Deutsche Bank.

In the suit, CCOO sought to compel the German bank to set up a system for recording time worked each day. They said that this would help the union ensure the bank was complying with labor laws, including the obligation to send unions information regarding overtime worked each month.

Deutsche Bank argued that Spanish law does not require employers to set up such a time tracking system. However, the ECJ determined that adherence to the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights and the bloc's Working Time Directive superseded national laws.

"The Court holds that, in the absence of a system enabling the duration of time worked each day by each worker to be measured, it is not possible to determine, objectively and reliably, either the number of hours worked and when that work was done, or the number of hours of overtime worked, which makes it excessively difficult, if not impossible in practice, for workers to ensure that their rights are complied with," the ECJ said.

  • Mayday Bangladesh 2015

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    Working hard for May Day

    Workers in Bangladesh saw through logs to make a living so that they can support their families.

  • Bildergalerie Traditionen 1. Mai Tag der Arbeit - Italien

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Rome

    A man waves a flag with a portrait of the Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during a concert to celebrate May Day in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni in 2014.

  • Mayday Russland 2011

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Russia

    This banner reads, "Throw down the tandem" and depicts Putin as the Madonna holding his "child" (then-President Dmitry Medvedev) during the 2011 May Day rally in Moscow. During Soviet times, May Day celebrated the toils of the proletariat. Under Putin, crowds again gather in cities from the Pacific port of Vladivostok to Moscow for carefully choreographed rallies.

  • Mayday Ecuador 2015

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Ecuador

    Supporters of the Ecuadoran opposition march in commemoration of May Day in Quito in 2015.

  • May Day rally in Bremen in 2009 (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner)

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Germany

    It's May Day's oldest mantra, this time on display in Bremen in 2009. Banners read: "Work for everybody, with fair wages."

  • Mayday Indonesien 2015

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Indonesia

    Thousands of workers gathered in the capital, Jakarta, to demand better working conditions in 2015.

  • Bildergalerie Traditionen 1. Mai Tag der Arbeit - Italien

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Italy

    Youngsters attend a concert to celebrate May Day in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni in 2013.

  • Mayday El Salvador 2014

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in El Salvador

    Workers take part in the May Day parade organized by the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front and various worker unions in San Salvador in 2014.

  • Mayday Frankreich 2007

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in France

    People attend the May Day demonstration a few days before the final round of the 2007 presidential elections. "Stop Sarko" the opposition, futilely that year, demanded, referring to then-President Nicolas Sarkozy.

  • Mayday Venezuela 2014

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Venezuela

    An opponent of the Venezuelan government wears a Guy Fawkes mask during the 2014 May Day demonstration in Caracas. Opponents and supporters of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro marched in Caracas to commemorate the Workers' Day.

  • Mayday London 2002

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Britain

    Anti-capitalists wear makeshift body armor at the 2002 May Day demonstration in London. There were sporadic clashes with police throughout the day, but the demonstration was mostly peaceful.

  • Mayday Chicago 2011 Aktivisten aus Bangladesh

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in Bangladesh

    Activists from different organizations shout slogans and wave flags during the 2011 procession to mark May Day in the capital, Dhaka.

  • Mayday USA 2014

    May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

    May Day in the United States

    May Day is not even a holiday in the United States. Still, demonstrators marched in the 2014 May Day protest in Los Angeles. They were demanding immigration reform and better pay and working conditions.

    Author: Bruce Konviser


Praise and criticism in Germany

The ECJ decision was met with both applause and scorn in Germany, the EU's biggest economy.

The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) said in a statement that the decision puts an end to what it called "flat-rate work." It claimed that the number of unpaid overtime hours has been "at an unacceptably high level for years." 

"That is not just wage and time theft — within a year, employers line their pockets with approximately €18 billion," Annelie Buntenbach, a member of the DGB executive committee, said as part of the statement.

Conversely, the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) criticized the move as backwards, saying in a statement that it is "against the reintroduction of a time clock in the 21st century."

The BDA also argued that employees, especially ones with flexible hours, should be obligated to record the time they work themselves.

Watch video 26:06

Made in Germany - Integration in the workplace

dv/msh (AP, epd, KNA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

How Germany is preparing to digitize government and labor

Germany's independent Digital Council is looking for answers to the digital future. One of the group's members tells DW why Germany is already on the right path, despite the country being known for its bureaucracy. (03.05.2019)  

German May Day protests draw tens of thousands to the streets

German unions have called on workers to take to the streets to push for a Europewide minimum wage. Organizers also called for stronger collective bargaining rights and urged workers to vote in upcoming EU elections. (01.05.2019)  

May Day worldwide: Workers' rights and workers' fights

May Day 2016 marks 130 years since police shot at laborers, merchants and immigrant workers on Haymarket Square in Chicago. Police killed four people demanding an eight-hour workday during a three-day general strike. (30.04.2016)  

WWW links

European Court of Justice ruling on work time measurement systems

Daily Bulletin registration form  

DGB statement to the ESJ ruling

BDA statement to the ESJ ruling

Audios and videos on the topic

Made in Germany - Integration in the workplace  

Related content

1. Mai Proteste in der Türkei

May Day rallies celebrate workers in Germany and abroad 01.05.2018

Revelers, laborers and dissidents took to the streets worldwide to mark International Workers' Day, with violence interrupting some peaceful protests. Traditional rallies also took place in Germany.

Deutschland Bietigheim-Bissingen Montage Lackierroboter

Jobs renaissance in Europe? 28.12.2017

At long last, the number of employed people in Europe now exceeds the 2007 pre-crisis level. But job gains are very unevenly distributed. Germany and Spain lead the pack in gains - but Spain has much further to go.

Griechische Arbeiter bei Toyota/Tschechische Republik

How Greeks end up in sham foreign jobs 09.03.2018

A large number of employment agencies have been hiring cheap labor across Europe. But many Greeks have fallen victim to high expectations and fraudulent recruitment deals. Anthee Carassava reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  