  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Eric Zemmour during campaigning for the 2022 presidential election
Eric Zemmour got 7% of the vote in this year's presidential electionImage: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images
Law and JusticeFrance

ECHR upholds hate speech conviction against Eric Zemmour

32 minutes ago

The French far-right figure's remarks on Muslims in France were deemed discriminatory by a Paris court. The European rights court said the verdict against him did not violate his freedom of expression.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LDOR

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday ruled that a conviction of hate speech by the French judiciary against far-right figure Eric Zemmour did not violate his right to freedom of speech.

Zemmour, a former presidential candidate and TV pundit, was convicted over his 2016 television remarks in which he compared Muslims to jihadis.

A Paris Appeals court in 2018 deemed his comments discriminatory against Muslims.

What did the ECHR say?

The Strasbourg-based ECHR said, "The interference with [Zemmour's] right to freedom of expression had been necessary in a democratic society to protect the rights of others which had been at stake in the case."

It stressed that Zemmour had "duties and responsibilities" as a journalist and was aware of the scope and consequences of his words on a television program.

Zemmour made a series of negative and discriminatory remarks that sought to "stoke a rift between the French and the Muslim community as a whole," the court said in its ruling. 

Why was Zemmour convicted? 

In 2016, Zemmour claimed that France was undergoing "an invasion, a colonization" by Muslims.

He went on to urge French Muslims to "choose between Islam and France."

The Paris court ordered him to pay a fine of €3,000 ($3,188) for inciting discrimination, hatred or violence.

This was not Zemmour's first run-in with the law. He has been tried in several cases over racially discriminatory remarks and hate speech. 

In 2010, he was convicted of incitement to racial hatred after saying discrimination against Black and Arab people was justified.

fb/sms (AFP, Reuters, EFE, KNA) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Conflicts22 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

History17 hours ago03:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

Soccer4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

SoccerDecember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage