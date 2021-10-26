Visit the new DW website

Hate Speech

Hate speech is speech with hurtful content which aims to attack individuals or groups. It encompasses all forms of speech, including the written form, gestures or comments posted on social media platforms.

Hate speech posted online is often directed at minorities, including women, members of the LGBT community, people with special needs and/or foreigners. Additionally, it takes aim at religion, race or ideology. Often, hate speech threatens the individual or group and calls for violent behavior. The persecution of hate speech worldwide depends on the jurisdiction of the respective country. In 2016, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter agreed on an EU Code of Conduct which calls for the majority of illegal hate content to be erased within 24 hours of posting. Germany is one of the countries where hate speech can be prosecuted in cases of libel, incitement and insult. This page collates DW content on hate speech.

© JB Le Quere / Maxppp. Paris, 11 Juin 2012. Illustration logo et page facebook. 11 Juin 2012

Facebook's quarterly profits rise amid scandal 26.10.2021

The tech giant has posted a 17% increase from the previous quarter. Recent reports, citing leaked internal documents, said Facebook prioritizes profit over users' safety.
© JB Le Quere / Maxppp. Paris, 11 Juin 2012. Illustration logo et page facebook. 11 Juin 2012

India: Facebook under the microscope over ignoring hate speech 24.10.2021

An investigation suggests that Facebook has selectively chosen what hate speech it wants to shut down in India. Whistleblower Frances Haugen's disclosures come as she is set to appear before British lawmakers.
Wolfgang Wetzel, Spitzenkandidat der Grünen, läuft mit Wahlplakaten durch die Innenstadt. Das Verwaltungsgericht Chemnitz entschied, dass die Plakate mit dem Slogan «Hängt die Grünen» der rechtsextremen Splitterpartei «III. Weg» trotz einer Verfügung der Stadt Zwickau hängen bleiben dürfen. Jedoch dürfe die Partei ihre Plakate nur in Abstand von mindestens 100 Metern zu Wahlwerbung der Grünen aufhängen. Die Grünen wollen daher eine Höchstzahl an Plakaten aufhängen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Hang the Greens' posters must be removed, German court rules 21.09.2021

Overruling an earlier decision, judges ordered a small far-right party to remove its controversial posters that appeared to target the Green Party.
Mary Joe Franjieh Thema: Influencer im Libanon © privat

Lebanon: Influencers join together to fight hate speech 17.09.2021

A group of 20 social media influencers in Lebanon is seeking to de-escalate political tensions and overcome sectarian problems. Their outreach is impressive among the young and tech-savvy population.
Hakenkreuze und fremdenfeindliche Sprüche sind am 21.12.2014 an einem Moschee-Neubau in Dormagen (Nordrhein-Westfalen) zu sehen. Die Täter brachten zwischen Samstagabend und Sonntagvormittag an dem Rohbau etwa 40 bis 50 Schmierereien an, teilte die Polizei mit. Foto: Linda Hammer/dpa (recrop) pixel

Muslims face increase in online attacks in Europe 08.07.2021

Muslims across Europe experience hate speech, threats and physical attacks. Now the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, is debating countermeasures.
ARCHIV - Springerstiefel eines Teilnehmers einer Demonstration der rechten Szene, aufgenommen in Dortmund (Archivfoto vom 21.10.2000). Von 160 Neonazis, die seit Januar 2012 in Deutschland auf der Fahndungsliste standen, wurden 46 von Ermittlern geschnappt, berichtet die Süddeutsche Zeitung (Ausgabe vom Donnerstag, 15.03.2012) und beruft sich dabei auf Antworten der Bundesregierung auf eine parlamentarische Anfrage der Partei Die Linke. Foto: Bernd Thissen dpa/lnw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Italy: Police dismantle antisemitic neo-Nazi group planning NATO facility attack 07.06.2021

Italian police have dismantled an online hate group dedicated to antisemitic and racist propaganda targeting young people. The group was in the early stages of planning an attack on a NATO facility.
Helge Lindh (SPD) spricht in der Plenarsitzung im Deutschen Bundestag. Die Hauptthemen der 171. Sitzung der 19. Legislaturperiode sind die Verabschiedung des Kohleausstiegsgesetzes, eine aktuelle Stunde zu den Gewaltexzessen in Stuttgart, sowie Debatten über die Wahlrechtsreform, den Schutz elektronischer Patientendaten, die artgerechte Haltung von Nutztieren und den deutschen Vorsitz im UN-Sicherheitsrat.

German lawmaker confronts online hate speech, death threats 16.05.2021

From abuse on the web to attacks on the SPD office in Wuppertal, threats of death and mutilation are a regular experience for the parliamentarian and anti-racism campaigner Helge Lindh. But giving up is not an option.
Deutschland, Berlin, Pressekonferenz mit der designierten Kanzlerkandidatin von BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GRÜNEN, Annalena Baerbock, 19.04.2021 *** Germany, Berlin, Press conference with the designated candidate for chancellor of BÜNDNIS 90 DIE GRÜNEN, Annalena Baerbock, 19 04 2021

Germany: Annalena Baerbock becomes prime target of sexist hate speech 10.05.2021

Threats against politicians have sharply risen ahead of September's general elections. The leading candidate to replace Angela Merkel has rapidly become the prime target for misogyny, vitriol, and fake news.
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 08: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media while Director-General of Security Rebecca Kitteridge looks on during a media lock-up ahead of the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry in relation to the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques at Parliament on December 08, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Royal Commission report into the 2019 terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques will be released on Tuesday 8 December. 51 people were killed after a man opened fire at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch on Friday, 15 March 2019. The Australian gunman was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of 92 charges relating to what was New Zealand's worst mass shooting in history. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

US to join New Zealand plan to fight online extremism 08.05.2021

The Biden administration has said it will join a global campaign to make the internet a safer place. It comes two years after the previous Trump administration refused to sign up citing first amendment rules.
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) president Marine Le Pen addresses her new-year wishes to the press on January 16, 2020 at the party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

French politician Marine Le Pen acquitted in hate speech trial 04.05.2021

A French court found the former presidential candidate and far-right politician had not broken hate speech laws by tweeting gruesome images of Islamist atrocities on Twitter.

August 31, 2018 - SÃÂ£O Paulo, SÃÂ£o Paulo, Brazil - SAO PAULO SP, SP 30/08/2018 WALK THEM FOR THEM: Thousands of women go to the streets in SÃÂ£o Paulo for women's rights. ''Neither demure nor home. The woman is on the street to fight! ''It was to the sound of this and several other songs, that women along Paulista Avenue expressed their indignation at the machismo present in society and public transportation, where cases of sexual harassment are frequently reported and rape. The march ended in front of the Sao Paulo subway operations building |

What's journalism without women journalists? 07.04.2021

Women journalists around the world are exposed to hate and incitement on the Internet, ultimately threatening independent journalism and causing self-censorship, writes Silvia Chocarro, chair of ARTICLE 19, in her op-ed.
An der Urania, Berlin, 20.09.2020+++Tareq Alaows, Vertreter der Flüchtlingshilfsorganisation Seebrücke. Transparent auf der Kundgebung. (c) Panagiotis Kouparanis/DW

Opinion: If Tareq Alaows can't be a candidate, we are all the losers 03.04.2021

Tareq Alaows wanted to be the first Syrian refugee in the German parliament but has given up after being targeted by hate speech and threats. This is a great loss for Germany, says Luisa von Richthofen.
Fussball 1. Bundesliga/ FC Schalke 04 - SC Freiburg 0:2 Rabbi MATONDO GE, enttaeuscht, enttäuscht, Enttäuschung, Enttaeuschung Fussball 1. Bundesliga, 12. Spieltag, FC Schalke 04 GE - SC Freiburg FR 0:2, am 16.12.2020 in Gelsenkirchen/ Deutschland. Foto: Valeria Witters - Witters Sportphoto / Pool via FOTOAGENTUR SVEN SIMON DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SECONDARY RE-SALE WITHIN 48h AFTER KICK-OFF. Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke National and International News Agencies OUT NO RESALE

Facebook and Instagram 'could act tomorrow' against online hate speech 31.03.2021

Wales' Rabbi Matondo is the latest athlete to be subjected to racial hatred online. His reaction, a direct challenge to Instagram, went viral and put the inaction of social media companies back under the spotlight.
Aktuell, 13.01.2021, Berlin, Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach im Portrait im Plenum bei der Debatte zum Thema RegierungserklÃ_rung - BewÃ_ltigung der COVID-19-Pandemie bei der 203. Sitzung des Deutschen Bundestag in Berlin

COVID: German politicians, scientists face threats online 16.02.2021

German public figures who support pandemic restrictions have been targeted with death threats and abuse online. Officials are concerned by the anger directed at health authorities.
Stipendiaten des Avicenna-Studienwerks c)Avicenna-Studienwerk

German students face Islamophobia after meeting CDU deputy 14.02.2021

Muslim students say they became the targets of a vicious online campaign after a digital meeting with the high-ranking Christian Democrat Norbert Röttgen.
Symbolfoto: Gestellte Aufnahme zum Thema Hasskommentare in Sozialen Netzwerken. Neben dem Gefaellt mir Button von facebook ist das Wort Luegenpresse zu sehen. Berlin, 01.03.2019. Berlin Deutschland *** Symboloto Photo provided about hate comments in social networks Beside the like me button of facebook the word Luegenpresse can be seen Berlin, 01 03 2019 Berlin Germany PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxTrutschel/photothek.netx

Demagogues, digitalization and the threat to democracy 10.02.2021

The internet has become more important than ever in the pandemic. But fake news, online threats and insults are leading to an "erosion of democracy across the board," and solutions are not easy to implement.
