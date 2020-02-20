 Earthquake off Russia′s Kuril Islands prompts tsunami warning | News | DW | 25.03.2020

News

Earthquake off Russia's Kuril Islands prompts tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake has hit off the coast of the Kuril Islands, in eastern Russia. The US Geological Survey has warned the event could "generate a destructive tsunami" in the North Pacific.

Kunashiri Island in the Kuril Islands (Getty Images/AFP/K. Nogi)

An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Kuril Islands in the far east of Russia on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami warning for the nearby shores. There is an ongoing investigation to determine the threat. 

According to the United States Geological Survey the earthquake hit a depth of 59 kilometres (37 miles), around 1,400 kilometres (around 850 miles) northeast of the Japanese city of Sapporo.

"This earthquake has the potential to generate a destructive tsunami in the source region," the US Tsunami Warning Center said, adding that it was "analyzing the event to determine the level of danger".

Kuril Island Earthquake

A tsunami watch alert was also issued for Hawaii, but was canceled shortly afterward.

Greenpeace spürt Plutonium-Schiff auf

Living Planet: How to deal with radioactive waste in our oceans 20.02.2020

The nuclear disaster in Fukushima in Japan happened almost nine years ago. An earthquake triggered a tsunami that led to the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. Fukushima is soon running out of space to store radioactive water. DW's Tim Schauenberg talks about plans how to discharge that water and what else is lurking at the bottom of the sea.

Indonesien Erdbeben Sumatra Aceh

Volcanoes and Earthquakes: The Pacific Ring of Fire 13.01.2020

The Pacific Ring of Fire is aptly named. It's a string of volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean, and the region is prone to earthquakes. In fact, most earthquakes strike within the ring. Here's five facts.

London Olympische Ringe im Park von Stratford

Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed until 2021 24.03.2020

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), has confirmed that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed for a year after IOC President Thomas Bach agreed to a request from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

