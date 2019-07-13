 Earthquake in Philippines triggers landslides | News | DW | 29.10.2019

News

Earthquake in Philippines triggers landslides

A powerful earthquake has shook the southern province of Cotabato, causing landslides and infrastructure to collapse. The quake is the second to hit the region in less than two weeks.

Damaged town hall in a town in Mabini, the Philippines.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, injuring more than 300, and triggering dangerous landslides, police officials said.

Experts from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake struck about 96 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Davao City, the capital of Mindanao, with its epicenter in Tulunan in Cotabato Province.

"We urge [residents] to monitor developments through the alerts and bulletins of official government channels,"  said Salvador Panelo, a spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

The earthquake comes less than two weeks after the last 6.3 magnitude quake which struck the same region on October 16, killing seven people and injuring 215.

"This was a stronger earthquake from last time," Tulunan Mayor Reuel Limbungan told local media.

Read moreOpinion: Rodrigo Duterte, protector of women's rights?

Landslides and falling debris 

In the town of Arakan, a rockslide killed a man and his 5-year-old child and a 1-year-old baby was taken to hospital emergency services, Governor Emily Lou Mendoza of Cotabato announced.

Rolly Doane Aquino, operations chief of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management office, said a 66-year-old man died after he was struck by falling pieces from a church under construction in Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

Corporal Krister John Nahine, a town police spokesman, said a 15-year-old student was killed in a school by falling debris in the village of Casuga and two 33-year-old men died in a landslide in the village of Upper Bala. In the town of Magsaysay, rescuers were trying to recover three trapped bodies after landslides in two separate towns submerged sections of agricultural areas. 

Town hall with fallen debris in Davao Del Sur province

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake caused landslides and buildings to collapse, killing at least six people

Read moreDissent unwelcome in the Philippines: Vice President Leni Robredo

mvb/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Deadly twin quakes strike northern Philippines

At least eight people have been killed in back-to-back earthquakes near a remote Philippines island group. Terrified residents have gathered outside for their safety. (27.07.2019)  

Earthquake terrifies residents in southern Philippines

A moderately strong earthquake has struck the northeastern coast of Mindanao island in the southern Philippines. Officials have reported injuries and damage to several houses, buildings and infrastructure. (13.07.2019)  

Opinion: Rodrigo Duterte, protector of women's rights?

A law to create "safe streets and public spaces" in the Philippines has been signed into law by Rodrigo Duterte. But the law isn't an achievement of the president's politics, says DW correspondent Ana Santos. (17.07.2019)  

Dissent unwelcome in the Philippines: Vice President Leni Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo discusses her opposition to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs and how their allegiance to different political parties is designed to make leaders accountable for their actions. (07.10.2019)  

Related content

Erdbeben Seismograf Symbolbild

Earthquake terrifies residents in southern Philippines 13.07.2019

A moderately strong earthquake has struck the northeastern coast of Mindanao island in the southern Philippines. Officials have reported injuries and damage to several houses, buildings and infrastructure.

Philippinen Bangsamoro-Abstimmung

Will Mindanao referendum bring peace to Philippines' restive region? 05.02.2019

Last month, nearly three-quarters of people in Mindanao voted in favor of more autonomy to end decades of unrest there. More areas are now preparing to vote to decide whether they want to join the new autonomous region.

Philippinen Referendum der Muslime

Philippines: Muslims vote in autonomy referendum 21.01.2019

A Muslim minority in the southern Philippines is voting in a referendum on the establishment of an autonomous region. The poll is aimed at ending decades of unrest in the predominantly Catholic nation.

