DW condemns attack on reporter at Dusseldorf concert

Germany's international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle (DW), denounced Sunday what it said was a "disgusting act of violence," after one of its reporters was allegedly attacked on the sidelines of a concert in the western German city of Dusseldorf this weekend.

DW Arabic reporter Adonis Alkhaled said he was assaulted and beaten by security staff after conducting an interview with the Syrian musician Al Shami.

A spokesperson for Al Shami insisted the "interview proceeded smoothly without any issues," and claimed that the violent incident took place after the musician and his crew had left.

What happened to Adonis Alkhaled?

In a press statement issued Sunday, DW gave Alkhaled's account of the events which took place at the Mitsubishi Electric Hall in Dusseldorf late Friday and early Saturday.

During the video interview with the Syrian artist, the DW journalist said he and a colleague were threatened and insulted by security personnel.

Alkhaled also said he was called a "faggot," and that derogatory remarks were repeatedly made about Deutsche Welle.

After the two DW journalists terminated the interview due to security concerns, reporter Adonis Alkhaled was allegedly pushed out of the interview area into a backyard by several members of the security team.

Alkhaled was hit by a lone attacker several times, according to the DW press release. The reporter was taken to the emergency room immediately afterward.

He was able to leave the hospital on Saturday morning and has filed a criminal complaint.

A police investigation into the attack is underway.

DW said video footage of the incident "is to be secured and evaluated."

Al Shami 'condemns' violence against journalists

When contacted by DW, the artist's press spokesperson said: "Al Shami and his management unequivocally condemn any form of violence or threats, especially against journalists."

"The events you’ve described are reported to have taken place after the interview had ended and after our team had parted ways with your crew," they said.

"We sincerely apologize for any unfortunate incident that occurred and are fully committed to helping you investigate this matter further."

The organizers of the "Luxus Event" concert have not yet responded to DW's questions.

DW condemns 'attack on freedom of the press'

In the statement issued Sunday, DW Director General Peter Limbourg said he strongly condemned the attack.

"This crime is not only a disgusting act of violence, but also an attack on freedom of the press. The perpetrators and instigators must feel the full force of the rule of law."

"The solidarity of all DW employees goes out to our injured colleague," he added.

Alkhaled says organizer and artist should ensure safety

Reacting to his ordeal, Alkhaled said: "Journalists must be able to do their work without threats or violence in order to inform the public objectively and independently. Such attacks endanger this fundamental right and hinder the work of the press."

Alkhaled added that both the organizer and the artist are responsible for the actions of their staff and security forces.

"They have a duty of care to ensure that everyone involved, including the press, is treated safely and respectfully. The incident indicates a management failure, as the security team repeatedly acted aggressively without taking adequate measures to de-escalate."

The reporter said it was important that attacks like the one he experienced don't go unpunished.

"Otherwise, this could set a dangerous precedent where other organizers or artists believe they can act similarly aggressively against journalists," Alkhaled said. "Legal action and public criticism can make it clear that this behavior will not be tolerated and that it has clear consequences."