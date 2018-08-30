 Dutch police shoot suspect in stabbing at Amsterdam train station | News | DW | 31.08.2018

News

Dutch police shoot suspect in stabbing at Amsterdam train station

Authorities cordoned off areas of Amsterdam's central rail station after people were wounded in a stabbing incident. The knife-wielding suspect was also taken to the hospital after being shot by Dutch police.

Officials stand inside a cordonned-off area at the Central Railway Station in Amsterdam (Getty Images/AFP/R. de Waal)

Two people were injured in a stabbing at Amsterdam's main rail station on Friday morning, authorities in the capital said.

"Police have shot a suspect after a stabbing incident at Amsterdam CS," Amsterdam police wrote on Twitter.

One of the witnesses told the local Amsterdam AT broadcaster that the attacker was a man in his 30s. One of the victims was allegedly a foreign youth who sustained injuries to his hand.

"There was sudden screaming and people rushed up from the hall of the station to the platforms," Volkskrant cited a person at the scene as saying. "No one knew what was going on, the train announcements continued as usual." 

All three people were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. Authorities said they were unable to provide any details about the motive for the stabbing, but that "all possible scenarios" are being considered.

Police closed off two train platforms to passengers, but did not order a complete evacuation of the station. The trams that leave from the front of the station were not running.

Around 250,000 travelers pass through Amsterdam's Central Station every day, according to the Amsterdam.info travel guide.

Friday is a particularly busy time for the station, with numerous tourists arriving for weekend trips.

rs,dj/kms  (AP, AFP, dpa)

