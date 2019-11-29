Dutch police arrest suspect in The Hague stabbing

Dutch police said on Saturday evening that they had arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a stabbing attack that injured three minors in the center of The Hague.

Police indicated there was no immediate sign of a terrorism motive, but they were not ruling out any possibilities.

Friday's stabbing at Grote Markt, a busy shopping street in the center of the city, left a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls injured. The victims were released from hospital a few hours after the attack.

The incident came hours after two people died and three were injured in a knife stabbing spree in London. The attacker, who was shot dead by police, had previously been convicted of a terrorism offense before being released last year.

Appealing for witnesses

The Hague police called on witnesses to provide any video or photos they may have regarding the incident and tweeted that the force was conducting extensive investigations into the stabbing incident.

They asked for patience in confirming more details of the attack, saying that the "complexity" of the situation meant it would take time.

cw,es/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.