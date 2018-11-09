Dutch court blocks bid to ban blackface Black Pete character

A Dutch court has rejected a bid by activists to ban state broadcasters from airing images of the blackface character known as Black Pete.

The Majority Perspective Foundation had asked for broadcasters to be fined €50,000 ($56,000) if they displayed the controversial figure's "racist characteristics."

But the court said the group had filed its motion too close to the holiday celebrations associated with Black Pete. The presiding judge nevertheless called for the country to continue debating over the character's appropriateness.

"There can be no doubt that Black Pete is changing. Some believe the change is too slow, and that's fine. Others believe it is happening too quickly," Judge Antoon Schotman said. "What is important is that the discussion continues."

'Vestige of slavery'

Anti-racist activists have railed against Black Pete, known as "Zwarte Piet" in Dutch, for years. White people usually paint their face black and wear frizzy wigs to portray the character.

Santa's many faces No summer wardrobe? In Wellington, New Zealand, Santa works up a sweat during the Waitomo District Christmas Parade in mid-December, where temperatures reached 21 Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) - a far cry from the North Pole's average, -34 Celsius.

Santa's many faces Sporty santas Runners dressed in Father Christmas costumes take part in the annual five-kilometer Santa Dash in Liverpool, England. Although red and white are true to St. Nick's colors, many Everton FC soccer fans wear a blue suit instead, because red and white represent their rivals, Liverpool FC.

Santa's many faces Controversial sidekick Sinterklaas, the Dutch Santa Claus, has a contentious helper in the Netherlands. "Zwarte Piet" or Black Pete has a painted black face, bright red-colored lips and a curly Afro wig. While some Dutch children treasure the kind-hearted helper for his gifts and pranks, the UN has criticized the tradition as "racist" and a "throwback to slavery."

Santa's many faces O, Tannenbaum When Santa visits Hamburg, it's a tradition that he tosses a tree onto every ship in the harbor. The crews decorate their green gift with lights and proudly display it on deck during the holidays.

Santa's many faces Chocolate Claus While we're pondering whether we've been naughty or nice, we can nibble on one of the season's most popular chocolate figurines: Santa, himself.

Santa's many faces Keeping the 'saint' in St. Nick For Germans, there are two separate figures: St. Nicholas and the suspiciously Santa-like Christmas Man (Weihnachtsmann). Here, members of the Nicholas Guild in Friedrichshafen dress as the revered saint and visit clubs and charities to preserve St. Nick's religious legacy. Bishop Nikolaos of Myra, the inspiration behind today's Santa Claus, was born in the third century in what is now Turkey.

Santa's many faces Sand-a Clause Even Papa Noel needs a beach vacation every now and then, when he gets tired of the cold. Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik unveiled this 100-foot long sculpture on Christmas Eve in 2006 at the holy Hindu location, Puri, in India.

Santa's many faces Fans in high places Even Chancellor Angela Merkel's wax model can't escape the festivities, decked out in North Pole haute couture at Madame Tussauds in Berlin. During the holiday season, she resides in a room full of Christmas decorations.

Santa's many faces East meets West Although predominantly for commercial - not religious - purposes, Christmas is welcomed in China with colorful lights, holiday displays and Santas posing for portraits. Here, a restaurant staff member disguised as Santa Claus coasts the streets on a motorbike, handing out gifts and coupons to onlookers.

Santa's many faces Ho, ho, no? German-based, Irish-American singer Maite Kelly and Munich's Bishop Engelbert Siebler once set up post in Munich's pedestrian zone to distribute chocolate Santas to passersby - in protest. "To me Santa Claus is pure superficiality, pure commercialization," said the singer. For the record, the logo above also appears on the Nicholas Guild's homepage.

Santa's many faces Trunks full of gifts In Thailand it would seem that elephants - not reindeer - are Santa's preferred mode of transport. Although Buddhism is the dominant religion in Thailand, an elephant parade is hosted annually by the city of Ayutthaya in honor of the Christian holiday.

Santa's many faces Kris Kringle in the flesh For the past 20 years, Willi Dahmen has been donning his Santa suit to act the part at the local Christmas market and even for private events. The 61-year-old in Celle, Germany, says his beard is the real deal. Author: Lori Herber



Dutch author Jan Schenkman created Black Pete in a 19th-century children's story. The character was portrayed as a dark-skinned Spanish moor who helped St. Nicholas in the weeks before Christmas.

The United Nations has called on the Netherlands to change a character that it said had been "experienced by many people of African descent as a vestige of slavery."

Broadcaster: Chimney makes it okay

The Netherlands introduced new types of Petes in 2014 in response to the controversy. These included "Cheese Petes" with yellow faces, "Stroopwafel Petes" with striped, light brown faces and a white-faced "Clown Pete."

In October, broadcaster NTR appeared to compromise with activists. It said it would portray Pete with soot on his hands and face to reflect that "he came through the chimney."

But it quickly backtracked, reportedly saying that "some Petes go down the chimney a lot, therefore they turn properly black."

amp/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.