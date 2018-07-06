Dusseldorf demonstration against new police surveillance laws

After Bavaria moved to reorganize its state police and change the law for its intelligence services, Germany's most populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) is planning extensive changes to its police law.

The proposed NRW law includes the "threat of danger" as justification for covert police surveillance.

The proposals include giving powers to police to monitor and intercept phone calls and texts, hold suspects in jail for up to 28 days and impose 3-month preventative banning orders.

As the rally got underway in the state capital, Dusseldorf, on Saturday, DW's Felix Tamsut wrote: "One of the first things you see leaving the main station is this banner. NRW's coat of arms with a camera and a pair of handcuffs instead of the original horse and the river Rhein [Rhine]." #NoPolGNRW

Green state politician Berivan Aymaz declared on Twitter: "I'm a Feminist not a Terrorist!"

Justification for the increased security and police powers in a number of states has been given in terms of threats from extremist violence.

However, there are concerns that a fine line between freedom and security may be crossed.

