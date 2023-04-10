  1. Skip to content
Draft dodgers: Ukrainian men fleeing conscription

Max Zander in Ukraine
October 4, 2023

Since the beginning of the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of men have volunteered to defend their country. Now Ukraine needs to fill the ranks through conscription and some men are looking for ways to leave.

