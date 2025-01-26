DR Congo updates: M23 claim they have captured Goma

01/27/2025 January 27, 2025 UN Security Council denounces 'flagrant disregard' for sovereignty in DRC

The UN Security Council on Sunday demanded that M23 rebels halt their ongoing offensive and advance towards Goma and that "external forces" in the region immediately withdraw.

The Council "condemned the ongoing flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC," it said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council are also deeply alarmed by continued occurrences of GPS jamming and spoofing activities in support of M23 operations in North Kivu," the statement added.