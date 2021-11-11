Dostoevsky's love-hate relationship with Germany

Long stays in Germany

Nowhere else did the great Russian writer spend as much time outside his native country than in Germany. During Fyodor Dostoevsky's first trip abroad in 1862, at the age of 41, he went to Weimar, Berlin and Leipzig. From 1869 to 1871, he lived in Dresden; the city now has a monument to the Russian writer (photo). But Dostoevsky had a love-hate relationship with the land of Goethe and Schiller.