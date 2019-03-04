 Donald Trump′s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to prison | News | DW | 08.03.2019

News

Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to prison

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars for tax and bank fraud. The crimes were uncovered during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

USA Washington Paul Manafort (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Harnik)

Paul Manafort, US President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was sentenced on Thursday to 47 months in prison. The ruling is a blow to the administration and the harshest jail sentence handed to anyone in the president's inner circle.

The crimes were uncovered during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election.

Manafort, a veteran Republican political consultant, was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. The former Trump aid will have to pay a $50,000 (€44,000) fine associated with his sentencing. 

But Manafort's legal problems are not over, he still faces sentencing in a second case in Washington next week, where the maximum penalty is 10 years.

'Humiliated and ashamed'

Prosecutors had requested 19 to 24 years in prison for Manafort's crimes. They accused him of hiding millions of dollars he received as a consultant for Ukraine's former pro-Russia government. After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's ouster, prosecutors say Manafort lied to banks to secure loans and maintain an opulent lifestyle.

But US District Judge T.S. Ellis said that prosecutors' sentencing request was excessive and would create "an unwarranted disparity" with other cases. Ellis sought to make clear that Manafort was "not before the court for any allegations that he, or anyone at his direction, colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election."

Manafort did not to testify during his trial, but he spoke after his sentence was delivered. The former campaign manager did not express any remorse, but said the trial has been difficult for him and his family.

The Republican operative told the court that "to say I have been humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement." He described his life as "professionally and financially in shambles."

jcg/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

