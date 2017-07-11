Donald Trump moots US election delay on Twitter

US President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that the presidential election in November be delayed, saying that postal voting would make the election "inaccurate and fraudulent."

The remarks were made in a tweet where he railed against “universal mail-in voting.”

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump wrote.

Trump has repeatedly called postal voting into question in recent months. He has also been reticent to categorically state that he would accept defeat in the event of a Joe Biden victory in polls scheduled for November.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

jcg/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)