Donald Trump fires US Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned on Wednesday, pushed out by President Donald Trump. Matthew Whitaker, Session's chief of staff, will become acting attorney general and oversee the Mueller probe into Russian collusion with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

What we know

Sessions gave Trump an undated resignation letter.

The letter says the resignation was at Trump's "request."

Trump announced Sessions' departure on Twitter and wrote: "We wish him well."

Whitaker will be acting attorney general until Trump names a permanent replacement.

Whitaker has previously criticized the Mueller probe, once musing about whether an attorney general could undermine the investigation by cutting its budget.

What did Sessions write in his resignation letter?

In his undated letter, Sessions wrote he was "submitting his resignation" at the request of the president.

Sessions said he had advanced Trump's political objectives during his time as attorney general. He listed spearheading a crackdown on irregular migrants, breaking up violent "transnational gangs" and tackling the opioid epidemic among his achievements.

"Most importantly, in my time as attorney general, we have restored and upheld the rule of law — a glorious tradition that each of us has a responsibility to safeguard."

Democrats warn Trump

Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat expected to lead the party in the House of Representatives, said the resignation was a "blatant attempt" by Trump to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

"Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation," wrote Pelosi on Twitter.

The Democrats' leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said both houses of the US Congress needed to protect the probe.

"It would create a constitutional crisis if this were a prelude to ending or greatly limiting the Mueller investigation," he said.

Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee, also said Whitaker should "make a firm commitment not to interfere in the investigation."

Who is Jeff Sessions?

The Alabama Republican was the first senator to back Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Trump started publicly criticizing him after Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in early 2017.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded 2013: Mr Trump goes to Russia June 18, 2013. Donald Trump tweeted: "The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9. A big deal that will bring our countries together!" He later added: "Do you think Putin will be going - if so, will he become my new best friend?" October 17, 2013 Trump tells chat show host David Letterman he has conducted "a lot of business with the Russians."

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded September 2015: Hacking allegations raised An FBI agent told a tech-support contractor at the Democratic National Committee it may have been hacked. On May 18, 2016, James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, said there were "some indications" of cyberattacks aimed at the presidential campaigns. On June 14, 2016 the DNC announced it had been the victim of an attack by Russian hackers.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded July 20, 2016: Mr Kislyak enters the picture Senator Jeff Sessions - an early Trump endorser who led his national security advisory committee - met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a group of other ambassadors at a Republican National Convention event.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded July 22, 2016: Assange thickens the plot Julian Assange's WikiLeaks published 20,000 emails stolen from the DNC, appearing to show a preference for Hillary Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded July 25, 2016: Cometh the hour, Comey the man The FBI announced it was investigating the DNC hack saying "a compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously."

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded November 8, 2016: Trump elected Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. On November 9, the Russian parliament burst into applause at the news.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded November 10, 2016: Team Trump denies Russia link Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov said there "were contacts" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the election campaign. The Trump campaign issued a firm denial.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded November 18, 2016: Flynn appointed Trump named General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The former Defence Intelligence Agency chief was a top foreign policy adviser in Trump's campaign. Flynn resigned in February after failing to disclose full details of his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded January 26, 2017: Yates - 'The center cannot hold' Acting attorney general Sally Yates told White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn made false statements regarding his calls with Kislyak. On January 30 Trump fired Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban, which was later blocked by federal courts.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself Trump said he had "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded March 20, 2017: FBI examines Trump-Kremlin links FBI Director James Comey confirmed before the House Select Committee on Intelligence that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded May 9, 2017: Trump sacks Comey In a letter announcing the termination, Trump wrote: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded May 17, 2017: Mueller appointed special counsel Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded August 2017: FBI seizes documents from Manafort Shortly after Mueller convenes a grand jury for the investigation, the FBI seizes documents from one of Paul Manafort’s properties as part of a raid for Mueller’s probe. The former Trump campaigner manager stepped down in August 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded September 2017: Trump Jr.'s talks to Senate committee Donald Trump Jr. tells the Senate Judiciary Committee he has not colluded with a foreign government. The closed-door interview relates to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, which was also attended by his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr.’s emails, however, suggest the meeting was supposed to produce dirt on Clinton.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded October 2017: Internet giants allege Russian interference Facebook, Twitter and Google reportedly tell US media they have evidence that Russian operatives exploited platforms to spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. The three companies are expected to appear before a Senate Intelligence Committee in November. Author: Jo Harper, Kathleen Schuster



