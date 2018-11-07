 Donald Trump fires US Attorney General Jeff Sessions | News | DW | 08.11.2018

News

Donald Trump fires US Attorney General Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump had repeatedly blasted Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from an investigation into Trump's electoral campaign. How Sessions' exit will affect that probe is still unclear.

Jeff Sessions Anhörung USA (Getty Images/S.Loeb)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned on Wednesday, pushed out by President Donald Trump. Matthew Whitaker, Session's chief of staff, will become acting attorney general and oversee the Mueller probe into Russian collusion with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

What we know

  • Sessions gave Trump an undated resignation letter.
  • The letter says the resignation was at Trump's "request."
  • Trump announced Sessions' departure on Twitter and wrote: "We wish him well."
  • Whitaker will be acting attorney general until Trump names a permanent replacement.
  • Whitaker has previously criticized the Mueller probe, once musing about whether an attorney general could undermine the investigation by cutting its budget.

What did Sessions write in his resignation letter?

In his undated letter, Sessions wrote he was "submitting his resignation" at the request of the president.

Sessions said he had advanced Trump's political objectives during his time as attorney general. He listed spearheading a crackdown on irregular migrants, breaking up violent "transnational gangs" and tackling the opioid epidemic among his achievements.

"Most importantly, in my time as attorney general, we have restored and upheld the rule of law — a glorious tradition that each of us has a responsibility to safeguard."

Democrats warn Trump

Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat expected to lead the party in the House of Representatives, said the resignation was a "blatant attempt" by Trump to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

"Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation," wrote Pelosi on Twitter.

The Democrats' leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said both houses of the US Congress needed to protect the probe.

"It would create a constitutional crisis if this were a prelude to ending or greatly limiting the Mueller investigation," he said.

Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee, also said Whitaker should "make a firm commitment not to interfere in the investigation."

Who is Jeff Sessions?

The Alabama Republican was the first senator to back Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Trump started publicly criticizing him after Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in early 2017.

  • Donald Trump talks with a beauty contestant in Moscow.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    2013: Mr Trump goes to Russia

    June 18, 2013. Donald Trump tweeted: "The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9. A big deal that will bring our countries together!" He later added: "Do you think Putin will be going - if so, will he become my new best friend?" October 17, 2013 Trump tells chat show host David Letterman he has conducted "a lot of business with the Russians."

  • Cyberattacks are a key factor in the Russia allegations.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    September 2015: Hacking allegations raised

    An FBI agent told a tech-support contractor at the Democratic National Committee it may have been hacked. On May 18, 2016, James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, said there were "some indications" of cyberattacks aimed at the presidential campaigns. On June 14, 2016 the DNC announced it had been the victim of an attack by Russian hackers.

  • Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kisljak in Washington

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 20, 2016: Mr Kislyak enters the picture

    Senator Jeff Sessions - an early Trump endorser who led his national security advisory committee - met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a group of other ambassadors at a Republican National Convention event.

  • Wikileaks chief Julian Assange

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 22, 2016: Assange thickens the plot

    Julian Assange's WikiLeaks published 20,000 emails stolen from the DNC, appearing to show a preference for Hillary Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders.

  • USA FBI chief James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 25, 2016: Cometh the hour, Comey the man

    The FBI announced it was investigating the DNC hack saying "a compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously."

  • USA President Donald Trump

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 8, 2016: Trump elected

    Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. On November 9, the Russian parliament burst into applause at the news.

  • Russian politician Sergej Rybakow

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 10, 2016: Team Trump denies Russia link

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov said there "were contacts" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the election campaign. The Trump campaign issued a firm denial.

  • General Michael Flynn, US National Security Adviser.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 18, 2016: Flynn appointed

    Trump named General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The former Defence Intelligence Agency chief was a top foreign policy adviser in Trump's campaign. Flynn resigned in February after failing to disclose full details of his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

  • Ex-acting attorney general Sally Yates

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    January 26, 2017: Yates - 'The center cannot hold'

    Acting attorney general Sally Yates told White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn made false statements regarding his calls with Kislyak. On January 30 Trump fired Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban, which was later blocked by federal courts.

  • US attorney general, Jeff Sessions

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself

    Trump said he had "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • ex-head of the FBI James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    March 20, 2017: FBI examines Trump-Kremlin links

    FBI Director James Comey confirmed before the House Select Committee on Intelligence that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • Donald Trump and James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    May 9, 2017: Trump sacks Comey

    In a letter announcing the termination, Trump wrote: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    May 17, 2017: Mueller appointed special counsel

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    August 2017: FBI seizes documents from Manafort

    Shortly after Mueller convenes a grand jury for the investigation, the FBI seizes documents from one of Paul Manafort’s properties as part of a raid for Mueller’s probe. The former Trump campaigner manager stepped down in August 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

  • Donald Trump Jr. (picture alliance/AP Photo/K. Willens)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    September 2017: Trump Jr.'s talks to Senate committee

    Donald Trump Jr. tells the Senate Judiciary Committee he has not colluded with a foreign government. The closed-door interview relates to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, which was also attended by his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr.’s emails, however, suggest the meeting was supposed to produce dirt on Clinton.

  • Symbolbild Soziale Netze (picture-alliance/dpa/Lei)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    October 2017: Internet giants allege Russian interference

    Facebook, Twitter and Google reportedly tell US media they have evidence that Russian operatives exploited platforms to spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. The three companies are expected to appear before a Senate Intelligence Committee in November.

    Author: Jo Harper, Kathleen Schuster


amp, ls/cmk (Reuters, AP, AFP)

