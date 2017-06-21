 Dogs sniff out cancer — with an amazing hit rate | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 09.04.2019

Science

Dogs sniff out cancer — with an amazing hit rate

That dogs can smell cancer isn't new, per se. What is new, however, is the accuracy of the animal cancer detector. According to an American study, it’s 97 percent.

Hund kann Krebs erschnüffeln (Experimental Biology 2019)

Compared with dogs, the human sense of smell is pathetic: The animals smell 10,000 to 100,000 times better than we do. They can sniff out not only drugs and explosives, but also cancer. However, in previous studies, the accuracy of the animals left something to be desired.

Learn more: Don't wait for sniffer dogs to screen you for cancer

There's a new US study out that claims an amazingly high hit rate. Three beagles are said to have identified 96.7 percent of lung cancer in blood samples. The dogs detected the healthy control in 97.5 percent of the cases. Only a fourth dog in the group, Snuggles, had no desire at all for the job.

Heather Junqueira, lead scientist of the research and product development company BioScentDx, carried out the study and is enthusiastic about the Beagles' performance: "Our work paves the way for two possible research directions that can lead to new methods of cancer detection.

Watch video 07:22

Five dogs at the children's ward

One possibility is that dogs would also be given the task of examining patients for cancer in everyday medical practice. In addition, research can look for the biological components that dogs can detect in the blood of people with cancer in order to develop tests that also search for these components, says Junqueira.

BioScentDx already started a breast cancer study in November. In this case, the dogs should be able to tell whether a disease is present by the breath of the test persons. Perhaps Snuggles would like to participate this time also.

  • Mandrill with baby (picture alliance/dpa/S.Radke)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The nose of a chief

    "Hey, I'm the boss here!" screams the colorful nose of the male Mandrill Ape - dominant males crow with brighter colors than those of inferiors. When a Mandrill gets mad or aroused, the blue parts on its nose glow even stronger. The red color stems from the Mandrill's high blood circulation, the blue results from the light breaking on its skin.

  • elephant's trunk (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/P.Leeson/ardea.com)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The all-rounder nose

    Elephants trumpet, smell, grab, fight and even snorkel with their nose. Strictly speaking the elephant's trunk is a fusion of nose and upper lip. It also serves for communication, for example, when flehmening. That's a way to pick up scent or pheromones, which is especially important during mating season for males. Not only can the elephant smell its adored female's odor, but it can also taste it.

  • Roaring Sea Elephant (picture alliance/dpa/WILDLIFE)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The bulge nose for mating

    The sea elephant got its name from its bulging nose, which may remind you of an elephant's trunk. It dangles down over the animal's muzzle. During mating season the male pumps up his mouth with blood and air and gives off a loud noise to chase away its rivals. But both males and females absorb moisture through their noses - especially when fasting during mating season.

  • Picasso Triggerfish (picture alliance/dpa/H.Schmidbauer)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    Nose vs. sting

    One of the triggerfish's favorite dishes is sea urchins. So to ensure it doesn't get stung, the triggerfish developed a long "nose." To get to the soft and tasty interior of a sea urchin, the fish (the one in the photo is called Picasso) blows a strong jet of water on its prey, or clutches one sting with its mouth, and uses it to lift up the urchin and attack.

  • Snooping Anteater (Getty Images/F.Perry)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The tube snout

    What looks like a terribly long nose is actually the snout of the Giant Anteater. Its actual nose is at the very tip of it, and snoops in nooks and crannies for food - mostly ants and termites. When it finds a tasty morsel, the anteater stretches out a 90 centimeter-long (35 inches) gluing tongue and sticks its prey to it - 160 times per minute!

  • pig's trunk (picture alliance/dpa/E.Weingartner)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The plug socket nose

    The plug socket-like nose of a pig may look ugly to some, but it is very sensitive. It senses, feels, and smells scents up to 50 cm deep in the soil. Pigs have even more olfactory cells than the fine-nosed dog. That's why they are great truffle tracers. Sows are especially good at it - the smell of the precious mushrooms is very close to that of male pigs' pheromones.

  • Pug dog in pink coat (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The sniffy and spoiled

    Pug-nosed dogs are a human creation. They're nearly square in shape, and said to have been first reared in China centuries ago as an exclusive privilege of the emperor. Later it accompanied noble ladies in paintings. People have bred pug dogs for entertainment, but the dog suffers - its respiratory organs are highly contracted, giving it its characteristic panting and leading to illness.

    Author: Lea Albrecht


