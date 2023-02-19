  1. Skip to content
Do solar flares threaten technology on Earth?

2 hours ago

Solar flares are one of the most spectacular events on the sun's surface. These eruptions can significantly impact the functioning of technology on Earth — and our health.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NJtO

This week's Tomorrow Today viewer's question comes from Rodrigo in Ecuador. You can also submit a question to us – just ask!

Solar storms cause vast amounts of electromagnetic radiation, which can significantly impact how our technology functions on Earth — and our health.

Solar flares appear as a part of the sun's natural cycle, which lasts for about 11 years. During this time, the sun's atmosphere experiences intense magnetic activity, resulting in the formation of sunspots and the release of large amounts of plasma and charged particles into space. This phenomenon is known as the solar cycle.

Geomagnetic storms can hit satellites and power grids

When a solar flare occurs, it can send a burst of electromagnetic radiation and charged particles toward Earth. If the flare is powerful enough, it can trigger a geomagnetic storm in Earth's atmosphere. These storms can disrupt satellite communication systems, power grids and other technologies that rely on precise timing or accurate data.

While solar flares can pose a threat to our technologies and health, there are measures that can be taken to mitigate their effects. Satellites and power grids can be shielded to reduce their vulnerability to electromagnetic radiation, and astronauts can take precautions to protect themselves from radiation exposure.

Tomorrow Today — The Science Magazine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) walks along US President Joe Biden

Ukraine: Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia's war anniversary

Politics4 hours ago
Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Can a transnational legislative alliance challenge China?

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

