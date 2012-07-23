Your questions for Tomorrow Today!April 30, 2024
Advertisement
Is there something from the fields of nature, science, technology or medicine that you have always wanted to know? Then ask us your question using the form below.
You can also submit your question as a short video.
Each week we will answer one question. If yours is chosen, we'll send you a small surprise package as a thank you. Our conditions of participation apply.
We look forward to hearing from you! See you soon at Tomorrow Today.
P.S. "It's important to never stop asking questions." (Albert Einstein)