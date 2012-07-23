Your questions for Tomorrow Today!

Why is the sky blue? What are black holes? And, how does electricity work? We'll answer what you've always wanted to know. This is how it works:

Is there something from the fields of nature, science, technology or medicine that you have always wanted to know? Then ask us your question using the form below.

Click here to submit your question

You can also submit your question as a short video.

Click here to submit your video

Each week we will answer one question. If yours is chosen, we'll send you a small surprise package as a thank you. Our conditions of participation apply.

We look forward to hearing from you! See you soon at Tomorrow Today.

P.S. "It's important to never stop asking questions." (Albert Einstein)