DNA drive catches 1998 child murder suspect

Decades after a young Dutch boy was murdered, DNA tests have led authorities to the main suspect. Investigators have thanked "a witness who recognized him" near the Spanish city of Barcelona.
Spanish police on Sunday arrested a suspect in the 1998 murder of a Dutch boy following a decades-long search, said authorities in the city of Limburg.
In February, Dutch police launched a DNA test drive, calling on more than 21,000 men to step forward and give samples in the hopes of catching the murderer.
Read more: Mafia murders shock Serbia, reveal web of corruption
Details of the case
'Thanks to a witness'
Dutch investigators said the victim was arrested near the Spanish city of Barcelona "thanks to a witness who recognized him after seeing his picture in the media in recent days."
"The family is very relieved. Justice will be done," wrote journalist Peter R. de Vries, spokesperson for the victim's family, on Twitter.
Read more: Germany: stabbing leads to far-right protest in Chemnitz
The victim's family "is very relieved" that the main suspect has been arrested, according to the family's spokesman
ls/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The death of a 35-year-old German man drew spontaneous protests, organized by several far-right groups. Police struggled to control the rowdy crowds, some of which allegedly chased and attacked foreigners. (27.08.2018)
A prominent lawyer who defended Slobodan Milosevic was murdered on a Serbian street. The 19th such killing this year, the crime has cast suspicion on the region's nefarious web of corruption at high levels. (31.07.2018)