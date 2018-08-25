DNA drive catches 1998 child murder suspect

Spanish police on Sunday arrested a suspect in the 1998 murder of a Dutch boy following a decades-long search, said authorities in the city of Limburg.

In February, Dutch police launched a DNA test drive, calling on more than 21,000 men to step forward and give samples in the hopes of catching the murderer.

Details of the case

In 1998, an 11-year-old boy disappeared in the middle of the night from a Dutch summer camp near the German border.

A day later, his body was found near the camp site. Authorities said he had been sexually abused before he was killed.

Jos B., the main suspect in the case, disappeared in April this year. Police unsuccessfully attempted to track him down in the Vosges region in France.

French and Dutch police later raided a cabin he owned in France and found traces of his DNA on clothes he had left behind. "It was a match," according to Dutch prosecutors.

'Thanks to a witness'

Dutch investigators said the victim was arrested near the Spanish city of Barcelona "thanks to a witness who recognized him after seeing his picture in the media in recent days."

"The family is very relieved. Justice will be done," wrote journalist Peter R. de Vries, spokesperson for the victim's family, on Twitter.

