 DNA drive catches 1998 child murder suspect | News | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

DNA drive catches 1998 child murder suspect

Decades after a young Dutch boy was murdered, DNA tests have led authorities to the main suspect. Investigators have thanked "a witness who recognized him" near the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Niederlande DNA-Massentest (picture-alliance/dpa/dmp press/R. Roeger)

Spanish police on Sunday arrested a suspect in the 1998 murder of a Dutch boy following a decades-long search, said authorities in the city of Limburg.

In February, Dutch police launched a DNA test drive, calling on more than 21,000 men to step forward and give samples in the hopes of catching the murderer.

Read more: Mafia murders shock Serbia, reveal web of corruption

Details of the case

  • In 1998, an 11-year-old boy disappeared in the middle of the night from a Dutch summer camp near the German border.
  • A day later, his body was found near the camp site. Authorities said he had been sexually abused before he was killed.
  • Jos B., the main suspect in the case, disappeared in April this year. Police unsuccessfully attempted to track him down in the Vosges region in France.
  • French and Dutch police later raided a cabin he owned in France and found traces of his DNA on clothes he had left behind. "It was a match," according to Dutch prosecutors.

'Thanks to a witness'

Dutch investigators said the victim was arrested near the Spanish city of Barcelona "thanks to a witness who recognized him after seeing his picture in the media in recent days."

"The family is very relieved. Justice will be done," wrote journalist Peter R. de Vries, spokesperson for the victim's family, on Twitter.

Read more: Germany: stabbing leads to far-right protest in Chemnitz

Mother and sister of murder victim

The victim's family "is very relieved" that the main suspect has been arrested, according to the family's spokesman

ls/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: stabbing leads to far-right protest in Chemnitz

The death of a 35-year-old German man drew spontaneous protests, organized by several far-right groups. Police struggled to control the rowdy crowds, some of which allegedly chased and attacked foreigners. (27.08.2018)  

Mafia murders shock Serbia, reveal web of corruption

A prominent lawyer who defended Slobodan Milosevic was murdered on a Serbian street. The 19th such killing this year, the crime has cast suspicion on the region's nefarious web of corruption at high levels. (31.07.2018)  

German police in Viersen arrest suspect in teenage girl stabbing

A 17-year-old turned himself into police following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Viersen. Police had earlier released a 25-year-old man who had been falsely suspected of the crime. (12.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany's wood detectives  

Related content

Russland Zarenfamilie um 1914

Russia: Remains of the murdered Romanovs 'authentic' 16.07.2018

New genetic tests on the remains appear to put an end to a long-running debate. Clerics had refused to recognize them as having belonged to Russia's last czar and his family, who were all murdered exactly 100 years ago.

Deutschland Suche nach der vermissten Tramperin

Body of missing German hitchhiker found in Spain: reports 21.06.2018

Sophia was trying to hitchhike from Leipzig airport to her hometown in Bavaria when she went missing. Friends and family have accused right-wing groups of instrumentalizing the case.

Niederlande Auto rammt Gebäude von Boulevardblatt De Telegraaf

Van slams into Dutch newspaper HQ in 'deliberate attack' 26.06.2018

There may be a connection with a motorcycle gang suspected of using a rocket launcher to attack another newspaper's offices. Dutch daily De Telegraaf said it would not be intimidated.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 