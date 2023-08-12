Displaced Gazans say safe zone offers no refuge

The tiny coastal town of al-Mawali was declared a safe zone by Israel's military, which told some 430,000 residents of Gaza's second-largest city Khan Younis to evacuate. But many displaced Gazans who arrived at the 10 square kilometer patch of land say they found none of the humanitarian aid promised by Israel.

Another Palestinian school that's become a mass displacement camp.

Labeled in Israel's evacuation plan as a "humanitarian zone," many who moved here were promised better conditions.

(Palestinian woman)

"They said this place would be the safest, that it would be a 'dump' for humanitarian aid. But of course that is not true at all."

Those sheltering at the school say they've mostly had to fend for themselves, describing a complete absence of all utilities.

(Palestinian man)

"We're alright, but there are no services here. There's no running water, there's nothing. We're sleeping outside in the cold."

More than two months into the war, Gazans here say they are exhausted of living in inhumane conditions and not having access to medical care.

(Young Palestinian man)

"We ask international actors to provide aid. Access to electricity, food, water, so that we can live in peace here. We call on global powers to stop this war in Gaza."

Until then, many here in al-Mawali are trying to survive with whatever means they have.

