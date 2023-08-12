  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Displaced Gazans say safe zone offers no refuge

Gasia Ohanes | Moen Al Hilo
December 8, 2023

The tiny coastal town of al-Mawali was declared a safe zone by Israel's military, which told some 430,000 residents of Gaza's second-largest city Khan Younis to evacuate. But many displaced Gazans who arrived at the 10 square kilometer patch of land say they found none of the humanitarian aid promised by Israel.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zx7r

Another Palestinian school that's become a mass displacement camp.

Labeled in Israel's evacuation plan as a "humanitarian zone," many who moved here were promised better conditions.

(Palestinian woman)
"They said this place would be the safest, that it would be a 'dump' for humanitarian aid. But of course that is not true at all."

Those sheltering at the school say they've mostly had to fend for themselves, describing a complete absence of all utilities.

(Palestinian man)
"We're alright, but there are no services here. There's no running water, there's nothing. We're sleeping outside in the cold." 

More than two months into the war, Gazans here say they are exhausted of living in inhumane conditions and not having access to medical care. 

(Young Palestinian man)
"We ask international actors to provide aid. Access to electricity, food, water, so that we can live in peace here. We call on global powers to stop this war in Gaza."

Until then, many here in al-Mawali are trying to survive with whatever means they have.
 

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

As refugee camp residents repair the damage, it's feared the Israeli military raids could fuel more violence.
ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis huddle on the bed of a truck.

Civilians flee as combat rages in Gaza's biggest cities

As Israel's fighting in Gaza intensifies, civilians are seeking shelter in desolate camps, unable to meet basic needs.
ConflictsDecember 8, 202302:22 min
Magen Inon, an Israeli teacher in London, speaks to DW at a vigil.

Israelis, Palestinians in London call for end to conflict

An Israeli who lost his parents on October 7 joins Palestinians for a vigil appealing for humanity on all sides.
ConflictsDecember 8, 202302:43 min
Among the sites hit was the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north and the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

Israel steps up bombing of Gaza Strip

Among the sites hit was the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north and the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.
ConflictsDecember 3, 202301:50 min
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in glasses and coat and tie, sits in a chair and looks at the camera

'The world still needs UN peacekeepers'

The UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, spoke with DW at recent talks in Ghana.
ConflictsDecember 7, 202303:59 min
Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks to DW

Metsola: Israel-Hamas conflict 'a defining moment'

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, speaks to DW about the conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202309:47 min
